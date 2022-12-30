Google Assistant on Android Auto breaks on Android 13





A growing number of Android Auto users are finding that their Google Assistant is at least partially broken after updating to Android 13.

Over the past few months, Android Auto has been rapidly rolled out to many Android devices. After Google kicked things off with his Pixel phone, Samsung has taken the lead since dozens of updates were available for its flagship phones and more affordable devices. OnePlus and several other brands are also pushing for updates.

When Pixel phones first picked up Android 13, a limited number of users reported that the update prevented Android Auto from launching.

Fortunately, this pervasive issue does not completely impair your experience. Rather, Android 13 seems to partially break Android Auto’s Google Assistant. The main problem seems to come from using the “OK Google” or “Hey Google” commands. Some affected users will simply see a blank bottom bar in Android Auto as shown in the image below. Using the manual button to trigger the assistant seems to work for some people, but still doesn’t process the command for others.

This issue has also been reported in Google support threads by users of various Android phones including Sony, Redmi, Samsung and Pixel phones. For many, this issue didn’t show up until Android 13 came out, but given that some Pixel phones have been affected despite using Android 13 for a while, it’s fundamental. Problems can also be caused by Google app updates.Some users on Reddit noticed the issue after installing Android Auto 8.5.6.

Another possibly related issue is that some users are reporting that Android Auto suddenly stopped reading messages. So far, there have been very few reports of this issue, but it is another issue that has occurred occasionally in the past.

We hope that both of these issues will be fixed sooner or later.

