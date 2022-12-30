Google Asked People About The First Google Search Of 2023: How They Reacted





It’s time to celebrate. 2022 will be over soon. Everyone is busy making New Year’s resolutions, planning parties, and other ways to welcome the New Year 2023. Just days before the end of the year, the tech giant Google asked users what their first Google searches of 2023 will be. Google posted this question through his official Twitter account. Twitteratis, as usual, responded to this question with some interesting responses that were a mix of sarcasm, fun, hope and criticism.

First Google Search in 2023?

ChatGPT – Many users say OpenAI’s ChatGPT will be their first search on Google in 2023. Compare search results with #ChatGPT to provide answers to common questions, including how to improve your overall health,” wrote one user. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was introduced earlier this month and is believed to have the potential to replace Google. No, time will tell.

Amidst the Covid situation in China, concerns about a resurgence of the pandemic are growing. When will Covid end?” was one of the responses to Google’s post.

Also, many users expressed interest in working for Google. “Entry at Google How can he get a level job? Possibly”, “How can I get into Google as a cloud engineer” are questions a user says he will search on Google in 2023 is part of While attending the Strategic Marketing Management course at Stanford University, he had a solid international background including his Google workshops with @AllanThygesen.

For some, it was an opportunity to voice their criticism of Google. No, I’ve been working on de-googleing my life. I’m tired of Google prying into my private life. When I found out I had skin cancer, I drove home from the doctor’s office and YouTube ads started popping up about it. A similar thing happened in a conversation I had with a therapist,” wrote one user.

Users also expressed interest in topics such as the Pixel tablet release date, when @Huawei and @google will team up again, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Another user wrote, “Who will Elon Musk appoint as Twitter’s next CEO?”, which also caught our attention.

