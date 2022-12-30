Pixel 6a and other phones to get 5G support update soon, Google confirms timeline





Google has announced that users of the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series will be able to get the 5G update in the first quarter of 2023.

Dec 29 2022

The Pixel 6a and all other Pixel phones are set to get the 5G support update soon.

By Ankita Garg: Pixel 6a and all other Pixel phones are set to get the 5G support update soon. Considering that most smartphone brands have already rolled out the same update that enables his 5G support in their smartphones, it seems that Google is pretty late to the party. The search giant has confirmed the rollout timeline for the update.

Google has announced that users with Pixel 6a will be able to get the 5G update in the first quarter of 2023. The same is being pushed for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The latest announcement basically suggests that the update could arrive anytime in the first three months of 2023.

Google is actively working with Indian operators on various requirements for 5G provisioning and we look forward to rolling this out on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023. ,” Google said in an official statement.

Google had previously planned to push an update in December, but it appears that they were unable to get the update to users on time. This can be disappointing for many Pixel users. He said 5G services are now available in many Indian cities, and many brands have already sent out updates to enable support for the latest networks. But Google, which should have been the first company to roll out such an update to users first, has been slower than other smartphone companies.

The Pixel 6a is one of Google’s best mid-range phones, and the device recently won best camera phone of the year in a blind camera test conducted by YouTuber MKBHD. The device beat out phones like the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the Best Portrait and Best Overall Camera categories.

The Pixel 6a is currently on Flipkart for the lowest price, and this offer expires by the end of the year. The e-commerce platform is offering his affordable Pixel 6a at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone originally priced at Rs 43,999 and the handset was announced just a few months ago. This price is for the 128GB storage model. It offers decent performance, great software, and a camera experience.

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

