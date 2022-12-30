OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2s specs and box contents leaked ahead of next week’s launch





We previously reported that OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China on January 4, 2023 at 2:30pm local time. We may not have to wait until next week to confirm both the product design and packaging. The content was apparently leaked online by informant Evan Blass.

Blass took to his official Twitter account, aptly named evleaks, to share a series of alleged leaks of upcoming OnePlus devices from other companies, including Lenovo and its subsidiary Motorola. Blass tells us about his two upcoming OnePlus products, the Black his color variant of the OnePlus 11 5G front and back design, the official specs list (in Chinese), and the smartphone packaging of what’s in his box. I have shared the rendering.

The spec list matches what OnePlus has already revealed for the smartphone, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. However, the alleged specifications further claim that the device will be packed as follows:

Adreno 740 GPU 50MP main camera + 48MP ultra-wide and 32MP telephoto triple camera setup 16MP selfie camera 6.-7 inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, 2K resolution 205g weight Android 13 OS, via ColorOS 13

In addition to that, the informant also leaked three color options for the Buds Pro 2: green, black, and silver-white, as well as its packaging contents. Well, all of this looks pretty legit, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Brass was reprimanded by OnePlus for violating some sort of non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, so take the leaks with a grain of salt just yet. So what do you think of the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below. . Don’t miss these trending tech news on TechNave.

