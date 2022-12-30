Southeast Asia’s tech industry moves from sprint to canter





Author: Giulia Ajmone Marsan, ERIA

After years of impressive growth, tech start-ups and tech giants face a less-than-optimistic outlook. In the third quarter of 2022, venture capital (VC) investments and deals globally plunged to levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment slowdown hits North America and Europe particularly hard, but Asia is also affected.

In 2022, a slowdown in investment will hit both High Income Asia and Emerging Asia, with Asia’s largest economies India and China being hit hard. Layoffs of technical workers are becoming more and more common.

A negative outlook is the result of a complex combination of factors. Mostly hawkish policies of central banks, advanced economies trying to keep inflation under control after COVID-19 (mainly Fed rate hikes resulting in a very strong dollar), Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent volatility in food and energy prices. 2021 has been an ideal year for early-stage tech entrepreneurs and investors, and the same cannot be said for 2022.

To some extent, trends across ASEAN show a similar evolution. A sharp acceleration in deals and investments towards 2022 followed by a recent slowdown, inevitably accompanied by layoffs by many tech giants. According to the ASEAN Investment Report 2022, VC investments have continued to grow since his mid-2010s, reaching more than US$66 billion by mid-2022. VC investment in the region has grown 2.6-fold from 2015 to 2020, surpassing both China and India.

This phenomenon shows the great innovation potential of ASEAN. The massive increase in VC investment has spawned over 40 unicorn startups worth over US$1 billion in the region. The now-famous post-public offering (IPO) digital giants, a majority of which operate in the digital economy sector, may also contribute to this growth. VC investments in ASEAN are mainly concentrated in ASEAN’s main innovation hub, Singapore, and ASEAN’s largest market, Indonesia. However, the proportion of investments in other countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines has increased recently.

In 2022, these investments are starting to slow down. In Q2 2022, ASEAN start-up funding decreased by around 40% compared to the previous year. So far, the digital economy appears to remain resilient. Startups and deals related to the technology and internet sectors were affected, albeit to a lesser extent. However, with the current macroeconomic scenario making his IPO’s profit margins less likely, investors are now more cautious, especially in late-stage investments.

The current global situation is far from ideal for investors and early stage entrepreneurs and the outlook for the global economy remains highly volatile and extremely difficult to predict in the medium to long term. But there is no reason to be overly pessimistic about ASEAN.

The region is characterized by strong macroeconomic performance. ASEAN’s economic growth rate is projected to surpass China’s for the first time, surpassing 5% in 2022 and he in 2023. This very favorable macroeconomic outlook will be appreciated by international and regional investors.

Compared to developed Asian economies such as Japan and South Korea, as well as large emerging economies such as China and India, ASEAN is still perceived by international investors as a lesser-known Asian market with high growth potential. It has been. There is also room for expanding the role of local investors. ASEAN-based private equity and his VC firms are growing as a source of funding for start-ups and cross-border activities, but in 2021 there will be a surge in investment in ASEAN-focused venture capital funds. It occupies less than a quarter of his size.

While the majority of ASEAN’s leading venture capital firms and funds are headquartered in Singapore, there are opportunities to expand their activities to other ASEAN countries. Policies that support the emergence and integration of innovation ecosystems at both individual ASEAN member states and at the regional level could significantly accelerate this process.

Such policies include promoting investment in R&D by both public and private institutions, and establishing relationships with major innovation hubs in Asia to improve the quality of research and higher education institutions. including strengthening. Examples of initiatives moving in this direction exist in his ASEAN countries, both developed and non-developed, from Malaysia’s Entrepreneurship Action Plan Higher Education Institution 20212025 to the recently established Cambodia Digital Technology Academy in Phnom Penh. To do.

The digital economy also continues to grow rapidly in the region. According to the latest e-Economy report by Google, Temasek, Bain & Company, the digital economy across ASEAN-6 (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) was worth US$200 billion in total commodity value in 2000 expected to reach. 2022. This is three years earlier than originally estimated by the 2016 edition of the same report. In the region, in the last three years he has 100 million new Internet users. E-commerce and fintech are growing steadily.

These reasons for cautious optimism over the growth and evolution of ASEAN’s startup ecosystem should not delay much-needed policy development. Innovation-driven entrepreneurs can benefit greatly from a more integrated ASEAN economy. More coherent and cohesive regulation, especially in the digital space, and enhanced improvements in physical and digital infrastructure and cross-border connectivity are just some of the benefits. Moving forward will allow us to invest heavily not only in skills development, but also in attracting, retaining and distributing talent on a regional and global scale.

ASEAN is very well positioned to become a major innovation hub over the next few decades. It’s important to address these issues now to ensure early transformation.

Giulia Ajmone Marsan is Director of Strategy and Partnerships at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

