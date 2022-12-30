Dialogue between US and Chinese regulators and industry after the first lab-grown meat approval in the US





BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The recent FDA approval of farmed chicken from U.S.-based Upside Foods on Nov. 16 marks the adoption of farmed meat and other food innovations in global markets. set a positive tone. A month after FDA approval, another milestone has been reached. On December 22nd, the AgFood Future Center of Excellence (AGF) and the Agriculture Food Partnership (AFP) co-hosted an online event where, for the first time, his two regulatory experts in the U.S. food market, the largest potential market for meat innovation, came together. I participated. The Drug Administration (FDA) and the China Center for Food Safety and Risk Assessment (CFSA) discussed the regulatory approval process and outlook for cultured meat in these two major markets. The event was supported and attended by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) and the China Meat Association (CMA), which have great influence on the development of China’s protein innovation market.

2nd Protein Innovation Event Highlight Video

The event’s main organizer, the Agfood Future Center of Excellence (AGF), has partnered with AFP since 2018 to organize ongoing policy dialogues between regulators and industry representatives from China and the United States. , has promoted the development of protein innovation in China. “These conferences provide opportunities for start-ups, investors and ultimately all players involved in protein innovation,” said Ryan Xue, chairman of Agfood Future. . “This in-depth sharing between the United States and China will be of great help to governments and industries interested in the adoption of food innovations that will help shape the future of food innovation and food in the United States, China, and the world,” said Xue. It will have far-reaching significance.” world. “In the words of AFP’s Executive Director Jennifer Lee, ‘We are time, (situation) earth, and (middle) people.’ Only by combining innovation can we achieve food production and systems that achieve food safety while providing consumers with safe, high quality, affordable and nutritious food.

Jeremiah Fasano, Senior Policy Advisor for the FDA Office of Regulatory Review, delivered a keynote address at the event. Fasano played a key role in Upside’s premarket approval process and is his FDA expert on cultured meat. He expressed his FDA’s continued support for food technology innovation, and said industry representatives would “discuss food technology developments, promote industry progress, and resolve food safety issues.” We encourage you to connect “early and often” to Fasano also shared his perspective on the meat innovation industry landscape, saying, “FDA is in contact with various companies and is preparing public guidelines for the industry.” He added, “As companies engage with more regulators, more reviews and approvals are completed, adding to the global body of knowledge to jointly advance food technology innovation and food safety.” will be done,” he explained.

Xiaohong Wang, deputy director of the China Institute of Food and Nutrition Development at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARA), said China’s regulators continue to attach great importance to food safety and continue to develop innovative meat safety assessments. stated that it would be implemented. We also consider the contribution of the development of new technologies to meet the increasing market demand for protein supply, with a holistic consideration of consumer acceptance of cultivated meat and other products. Yan Song, CFSA’s Director of Division III Risk Assessment, emphasized: and food safety move forward together. Song expressed his appreciation for the platform and events hosted by AgFood Future, along with AFP, and looks forward to future follow-ups in 2023.

AgFood Future, a platform for international collaboration, is a non-profit connecting over 400 of the world’s leading organizations towards the common goal of agri-food sustainability for food system transformation in China and across global supply chains. is.

