Shacknews Best RPGs of 2022 – Elden Ring





The most important aspect of RPGs is playing the role you want. Whereas most games put players in the shoes of a particular individual and follow their story, RPGs give players worlds and allow them to create their own identities. The path may be the same across games, but what’s most compelling about the genre is the characters you design and build along the way. and topped our list in terms of giving you the freedom to find your role in the world of Lands Between.

Elden Ring will soon be set as an RPG. The player is given the option to create a character using his one of several class his archetypes. Will you be a sword and plank soldier, a wizard sorcerer, perhaps a bow-wielding bandit, a samurai, or something else entirely? You can break the mold when leaning heavily in the way you want to play.

The way I play is knights. The longsword at the beginning of the game is the same as the longsword at the end of the game. I may have picked up a few extra pieces to help with my exploration, but when I got to the end, I was still clad in steel armor and looked like part of a knight.

Like the iconic Let Me Solo Her, there are other playstyles and roles. Wearing nothing but a loincloth, a pot on his head, and two swords, this player played the role of many Tarnished heroes who ran headlong into the walls of Malenia.

And another key to Elden Ring’s success as an RPG is that it features a co-op mode. Players can rally together to face a common enemy, bring their own style and specialization to missions, and work together to explore this vast and pathetic land. Role-playing games are often a solo experience, so it’s nice to have the option to bring a friend along.

Even players who prefer to go it alone may want to ally with them at some point. That’s where Elden Ring offers an almost Pokemon-like component in its Spirit Ash. Whether it’s a pack of wolves, a pack of skeletons, or friendly jellyfish, it helps alleviate some of the loneliness without overpowering bosses like other players. increase.

Then there’s the meta aspect of Elden Ring’s RPG chops. Players can design their characters around real-world people and other fictional characters, and even incorporate the appearances and personas of his NPCs in the game. His one such example would be if the player dressed as a humble soldier in Rimgrave and simply patrolled along that route. What is the purpose of this? To fool the invaders!

Besides character building, Elden Ring features all the other ingredients that make a good RPG: quests, dungeons, bosses, combat, story, equipment management, and more. Every aspect of the game shines. However you slice it, Elden Ring delivers everything when it comes to his RPG genre. The role of Tarnished is up to everyone, but the character you create makes your game journey completely different. The role that Elden Ring plays now is his Shacknews Best RPG of 2022 winner. Congratulations, FromSoftware!

For all other Shacknews Awards announced so far, see our Year of the Games: 2022 article.

A native of the earth, Sam Chandler brings a touch of Southern hemisphere flair to his work. After visiting several colleges, getting a bachelor’s degree, and breaking into the video game industry, here at Shacknews he found his new family as Guides Editor. There is nothing he loves more than creating guides to help someone else. If you need help with the guide, or notice something isn’t right, you can tweet him: @SamuelChandler

