Study: Apple Watch Can Accurately Track Stress Without EDA Sensors





The Apple Watch may be the most popular smartwatch on the planet, but it still lags competitors from Fitbit and Samsung when it comes to sensors. , it has been shown that they may not be needed.

In a pilot study that followed 33 mostly Caucasian female participants, researchers used heart rate variability data from the Apple Watch Series 6’s ECG sensor combined with machine learning techniques to develop a stress prediction tool. I was able to do. The study found that her 30-second ECG reading provided immediate feedback on her stress level with an accuracy of 52% to 64% for her. life setting. ”

These are impressive results relying solely on the ECG sensor. These results would likely be higher using the Apple Watch Series 8’s new temperature sensor and Apple’s own stress algorithm, due to the relationship between stress and changes in skin conductance.

Back in 2020, Fitbit released a new Sense watch. Among other things, it featured a new Continuous ElectroDermal Activity (EDA) sensor that tracks small electrical changes in the skin to help identify when the user is feeling stressed. This was hailed as an improvement over the Apple Watch, which had just caught up with his Fitbit’s blood oxygen sensor five years ago. Using his dedicated EDA app, the user has to hold his palm on the screen for at least two minutes to get the reading.

The researchers called the results “very promising,” but warned that the Apple Watch “currently lacks the predictive ability to accurately predict ‘stress’ states.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/1444188/apple-watch-stress-tracking-study.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos