Ease of Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch from Your iPhone





Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can be difficult, especially if something obstructs your ability to interact with the Apple Watch’s small screen or controls. In that case, we recommend registering your iPhone to control the watch. With Apple Watch mirroring turned on, you can tap and touch the watch image on your phone to access different menus, activate key features, and launch different apps.

As an accessibility feature, Apple Watch Mirroring is specifically targeted to people with physical or mobility impairments who may experience difficulty trying to use the Apple Watch directly. But this feature proves useful for everyone in situations where it’s easier to control the watch from the phone’s big screen. Is required. Here’s how it works:

Update to iOS 16 and watchOS 9

First, update your iPhone to iOS 16 or later.[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Go to. You’ll be notified that your iOS is up to date, or prompted to download and install the latest update.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Then update your Apple Watch to watchOS 9 or later. Open the Watch app on your smartphone.[マイ ウォッチ]on the screen,[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Go to. You’ll be notified that your Apple Watch is up to date or prompted to download the latest update.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Make sure your Apple Watch and iPhone are paired

Wear the watch on your wrist. on your iPhone[設定]>[アクセシビリティ]>[Apple Watch ミラーリング]Go to. Switch on Apple Watch Mirroring. Wait for your smartphone to connect to your watch. The iPhone screen shows the clock with the current dial, and the clock screen itself is surrounded by a blue border.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Control your watch from your iPhone

You can now move around the watch, access different features, and activate different commands by tapping and touching the images on your phone. Tap the image on your phone to interact with the current watch face. To switch watch faces, swipe left or right on the smartphone image.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Swipe down on the image to see your latest notifications. Swipe up to access your watch settings.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Press the side button on the image to display the dock. Press again to return to the watch face.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Press the Digital Crown on the image to display the Home screen. You can then swipe your finger to navigate the screen.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Hold down the Digital Crown to wake up Siri and ask questions or issue commands.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

Finally, tap the icon or function to access or launch. You can then tap images to enter information or execute commands, just like you tap directly on the watch. When you’re done mirroring your watch, tap the X in the upper right next to your watch’s name to disconnect it.

(Credit: Apple/Lance Whitney)

