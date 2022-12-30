Best Buy Flash Sale Today Only: Save Up To $1,000 On Select Electronics





A new year is upon us, but that doesn’t mean that year-end savings are a thing of the past. In fact, Best Buy is currently having a flash sale where you can get great deals on selected items.

Electronics stores often have flash sales that last from a few hours up to 48 hours. This ends at midnight tonight, so hurry up and get what you need.

There are 21 discounted items in this sale, but below are some of the best deals.

If you’re looking for a Peloton alternative, one of our favorite indoor exercise bikes is on sale. The Bowflex Velocore can tilt left and right to give you a great core workout that simulates a real riding experience. Originally priced at $1,800, this bike is now only $800.

Bowflex Velocore: Received price alert for $800.

This Xbox would normally set you back $300, but now you can save $60 and get it for just $240. Get the most out of your gaming experience with lightning-fast load times and up to 120 frames per second gameplay. Enjoy Xbox 4th Generation digital games with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB: Received price alert for $240.

I just received a price alert for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB, Phantom Black).

Normally $1,700, this QNED smart TV from LG saves you $800. This TV features innovative brightness and contrast with mini LED lights that provide accurate brightness. It also features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio and video quality.

For just $25, you can feed an entire family with this 6-quart digital air fryer. Powerful heating system and large capacity will keep everyone full. This air fryer includes a digital touchscreen, preset cooking modes, and an automatic shutoff for added safety.

Other Best Buy Flash Sale Deals

