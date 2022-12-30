Where Is Shur Today? (December 30th – January 3rd) – Destiny 2 Exotic Items and Shur Location Guide





It’s the beginning of a new year. If you’ve been thinking about getting ready for Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, now that Xur is back in the solar system, you can do it in style. As always, you can get a variety of classic Exotic gear from the Arms Dealer, as well as a few other Legacy items to help complete your arsenal. Here you can find Xur and his Exotics he’s selling this week.

This week you can find Shur in The Tower inside the Hangar. As his weapon, Xur offers his Prometheus Lens. Hunters can pick up pieces of Galanor’s gauntlets. Titans can grab the Doomfang Pauldron Gauntlets. For Warlocks, Xur has his Dire Ahamkara skull helmet.

This week, use the Tower’s Courtyard Transmat Zone to spawn and find Shur. Go down the stairs to the left into the hangar section and hang another one to the left. Head to the northern edge of the area and look for the stairs leading to the catwalk where Xur is waiting.

The Sur will begin every Friday at the daily reset at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET and will appear every weekend in Destiny 2. He is not listed on the map when he first arrives, so his exact location has always been a mystery and easy to miss for novice players. He resides in a certain number of locations, including the Cove area.

Xur Exotic and Legendary ItemsExotic Engrams – 97 Legendary Shards Prometheus Lens – 29 Legendary Shards Shards of Galanor – 23 Legendary Shards Story – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cypher Xenology Quest – Free Legendary Weapon and Armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer Exotic Weapons

prometheus lens

The second Exotic Trace Rifle to be introduced to Destiny 2’s Arsenal, the Prometheus Lens is still an excellent option for those looking to fire a powerful fire energy beam. The fired laser applies a Scorch effect to enemies, and the longer it’s locked, the more stacks it applies for an explosive finish. Even better, each Prometheus Lens kill reloads slightly from your reserves, making it a great tool for tending to garbage mobs or burning down resilient enemies.

dead man’s tale

This week’s role in Dead Man’s Tale has some pretty solid perks. A key feature in this iteration of the Exotic Scout Rifle is Fourth Time’s The Charm. A quick critical hit returns 2 rounds to the magazine. Combining armor-piercing rounds with a reliable stock perk for stability, the DMT is a good weapon to pick up from the Xur right now.

hawk moon

Hawkmoon is most effective when landing precision hits and building up the power of paracausal shots heading into the final round. This week’s specials make that task a little easier. Rangefinders increase effective range and zoom magnification, allowing you to keep your distance while lining up the perfect shot.

Legendary WeaponsWhispering SlabLightweight FrameKilling WindVorpal weaponDire PromiseAdaptive FrameAuto-Loading HolsterElemental CapacitorEscape VelocityLightweight FrameOverflowVorpal weaponTimeline’s VertexAdaptive FrameFirmly PlantedDisruption BreakFractethystPrecision FrameFull-Auto Trigger SystemAdrenaline JunkieFalling GuillotineVortex FrameEnergy TransferSurroundedStars In ShadowField PrepVorpal WeaponHigh-Impact FrameLegendary ArmorTitanTypeMobilityResilienceRecoveryDisciplineIntelligenceStrengthTotalSimulator GauntletsTitan gauntlets92021471062Simulator PlateTitan chest armor9222186663Simulator HelmTitan helmet82191316260Simulator GreavesTitan leg armor22721612261Entanglement MarkTitan class item0000000WarlockTypeSimulator GlovesWarlock Gauntlet 2237716964 Simulator Robe Warlock Chest Armor 6139622359 Simulator Hood Warlock Helmet 7177272060 Simulator Leg Warlock Leg Armor 2624206260 Entanglement Bond Warlock Class Item 0000000 Hunter Type Simulator Grip Hunter Gauntlet 27212121256 Simulation or Best Hunter Chest Armor 12692111757 Simulator Hunter Mask Helmet 2292163 Simulator Boots Hunter Leg Armor 1314210121061 Entangle Cape Hunter Class Item 0000000 Exotic Armor

shard of galanol

This week’s Exotic offerings in Xur are themed builds that boost Super abilities. For hunters using solar energy, the item they can obtain is Galanor Shards. It looks cheesy, but if you enjoy shooting Blade Barrage, this is his Exotic that’s great. Clearing a room with a Super will restore enough of the meter with the Sharp Edge perk, which returns energy according to the number of enemies it hits and defeats.

Mobility: 8 Resilience: 15 Healing: 9 Discipline: 6 Intelligence: 14 Strength: 8 Total: 60

Doom Fang Shoulderplate

Titans get Doom Fang Pauldrons from Xur this week. This is perfect for Guardians who enjoy destroying the battlefield with Void Energy Super. Horns of Doom give super energy to Void melee kills. While Sentinel Shield is active, melee kills recharge shield his slow and extend super on hit. In melee builds with the right mods, this super can be popped frequently and used to deal devastating damage.

Mobility: 12Resilience: 3Recovery: 18Discipline: 6Intelligence: 21Strength: 2Total: 62

Dire Ahamkara Skull

Finally, Warlocks can equip their helmets with dragon skulls and experience unstoppable thrills while hurling orbs of destruction. Actual Grandeur provides additional damage resistance while Nova Bomb is active, and each enemy killed by the attack regains some super energy in the process.

Mobility: 7 Resilience: 11 Healing: 15 Discipline: 2 Intelligence: 12 Strength: 16 Total: 63

