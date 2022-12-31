Google looks dated, but that could change (GOOG) (GOOGL)





There have been many stories and articles in recent weeks about ChatGPT and how it could disrupt Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This danger is real and I think it’s too late. Google relies on its breadwinners and these have stayed pretty much the same over the years and some have gotten worse so I wonder if the hiatus is due to his ChatGPT or someone else Not sure, but it’s also irrelevant.

Google hasn’t been innovative for a long time

In his book The innovator’s dilemma, Clayton Christensen explains why disruptions often come from small competition, not from dominant firms. One reason, he said, is that every company wants to maintain its dominance in its own market. The company, the world market leader in the manufacture of CDs, has no interest in inventing the MP3 player. Even if the potential is recognized, it is too risky to burn money or become a market leader in a new market. That’s one reason why no tech company is in the top five of any company.

There is no doubt that Google has many great products and follows a clear pattern. It started with Google Search and has expanded its product offering to create a whole network of apps that work together. A wide range of apps make up Google’s moat. Each well-known Google app has numerous alternatives. As a result, no truly unique or irreproducible app comes to mind. However, the breadth of apps that complement and extend each other is difficult to replicate.

When was the last time Google released something truly groundbreaking? This is a serious question. If you know anything, can you write it in the comments? It’s hard to keep track of all Google applications, but I can’t come up with anything. My only idea is a specific area from “other bets”. As such, I’ve written in-depth articles on Deepmind and Waymo in the past (which I highly recommend reading). Waymo may be disruptive, but they have no moat and are highly competitive. Meanwhile, AI company Deepmind could be Google’s most innovative company.

Weaknesses of Google’s cash cow

However, the apps that make money (Google and YouTube) are less innovative in my opinion. Perhaps even the opposite. Google still works much the same as it did 20 years ago, except with significantly more advertising. To my taste, if the first 4 or 5 results contain only ads, the user is not his friendly. Isn’t the principle that every searcher should get the best possible results? I can’t see it anymore. There is also some censorship and the algorithm seems to favor mainstream media.It seems only certain views are allowed. The rest don’t show up in search results, or at least not in the top results. Below is an example. And that’s not what you or I think about the moon landing. It’s about the principle of paternalism. So my search query is I want to know if there is evidence that the moon landing was faked. But the results don’t stop there. If there is any evidence against the moon landing, I will not find it.

Google

YouTube has a myriad of great videos, not just because of YouTube itself, but because of its users and channels. YouTube no longer has its own selling point as soon as you upload your videos elsewhere. For example, Odysee offers synchronization, so videos are automatically uploaded to Odysee as well.

So why are so many people still using Google and YouTube? Android smartphones were designed almost from the beginning to use all Google services, and that’s what people do because everyone has a Google account. Moreover, it’s just a habit. Many users have been using Google and YouTube for more than his 10 years. People are used to it and changing habits often requires a period of reason and conscious willpower. I’d like to use Google’s products less, but he often falls into old patterns where he opens Chrome, Maps, or YouTube, especially when using his smartphone quickly and semi-automatically.

Overall, I feel that Google’s user interface is outdated and I think it’s about time the company changed something. Typing slow and frustrating. The result is full of ads and censorship. This is different from the best internet search feature.

Who is confusing Google?

There’s been a lot of talk about ChatGPT these days, but it’s still not clear, and it doesn’t matter, who will ultimately sabotage Google. ChatGPT, in its current form, certainly isn’t. ChatGPT was trained on historical data and does not work with current events. That alone is a criteria for exclusion as an alternative to Google.

However, it is possible that one day this will change and the system will be fed with new real-time information at any time. Already next year, the next version should be published. Moving from GPT-3 (ChatGPT’s current foundation) to GPT-4, this should be considered a leap forward rather than a minor he update of the app. His CTO at Microsoft has called 2023 “the most exciting year yet for the AI ​​community.” Microsoft is a key investor in his OpenAI, so he probably has information we don’t have yet.

Neeva – A mix of Google and ChatGPT

Here, Neeva takes an interesting approach, as summarized answers are produced from various sources. Below the results, the source is shown as a footnote so you can see which part of the answer came from where.

twitter

However, it looks like a typical search engine, even though it hasn’t been published yet. For example, for this search query, linkedin.com is number one for him. You can choose whether or not to show this source in the future using a small dropdown menu. So users can personalize their search results in the long run and hide more and more websites.

neeva.com

monetization problem

Perhaps sites like ChatGPT and Neeva still don’t know how to monetize this other form of information distribution. I believe that the future of the Internet is the transmission of information by digital interlocutors. But Google now looks like a static machine. No personalization options either. I get the impression that it’s all about maximizing advertising revenue and finding the “correct” (politically correct) information.

Oddly enough, Google was already on such a path with Google Assistant. However, it was not as good as ChatGPT. At least I’m glad you told me the weather for tomorrow. Nor do they seem to want the Assistant to be used more or replaced by Google. This may be due to monetization issues. Ads as text embedded in search – this is the business model. But how do you monetize your voice assistant?

And so we return to the beginning of this article. I don’t think Google cares much about change and has changed the Cash Cow app very little over the years. But I doubt this will last forever. Google is perplexed. On the one hand, we need money from our breadwinners for research and many well-paid employees. On the other hand, there is a danger that ChatGPT will probably join hands with Microsoft to create a real alternative to Google. One thing is clear: Google search is not mankind’s last technological achievement. AI, brain chips, and human-machine networking are just getting started.

Conclusion

Google needs to adapt to reality, not the other way around. And this reality is shaped not only by technological innovations such as ever-improving language models, but also by what people want. In essence, internet searches are simple. Searchers want the best answers to their searches. But what people don’t like is excessive advertising and paternalism. If companies go too hard on this path, in my view it will only work for a while. But as time goes on, more people will move away and use alternatives.Competitors, whether ChatGPT or anyone else, could confuse Google in the years to come. I think. Because Google hasn’t changed much in too long. This is a good development for users and the Internet as a whole. Intense competition forces improvement.

Of course, all of this doesn’t mean Google won’t be making money any time soon, or that shareholders will no longer be making money on their stocks. I have. In addition, there are possibilities from other bets. For this reason, and the current favorable valuation, I remain a Buy Rating, as do other articles highlighting individual aspects of the company. By the way, I wrote another article looking at whether Google has peaked in terms of users. Part of the rapid growth of the last two decades has been driven by the tailwinds of more and more Internet users. So, in my view, Google is probably a profitable acquisition as a shareholder in the next five years. Personally, I prefer Microsoft and Amazon.

