New Year’s Message: Here’s an opportunity to build a better Internet. just now.





From the Best of Time category

Longtime Techdirt readers know that since 2008, I’ve written my last post of the year on why I’m still optimistic. When I read what I wrote, I sounded angry and annoyed, but when they met me in person, I always seemed optimistic about the outlook for the world. As I did, I don’t see this as a contradiction at all. I am incredibly optimistic about the potential for innovation and am generally frustrated and angry at anything that prevents me from realizing that optimistic vision.

If you want to read last year’s New Year’s messages, you’ve got them all here.

For much of this year, I’ve been wondering if there’s really a lot to be optimistic about tech, but I have to admit that the last few months have been the most optimistic I’ve ever been. . Just a week or so ago he previewed some of my thoughts, pointing out that he sees no reason to spend time building a social graph on any other centralized social media network. Decentralized stuff really works and works well.

When I posted it, someone at Mastodon joked that they didn’t know I was a secret optimist.

And now, partly because it feels like the world is crumbling around us, even at a time when a ton of terrible regulations are being proposed (and sometimes, tragically, laws are being enacted), technology It’s a great time to be an optimist about innovation.And with high inflation, a clear recession, and much of the tech industry shrinking, this is one of those nuclear winter scenarios. Some argue.

But I disagree. Yes, these are all bad things and they seriously affect many people’s lives. But having experienced many technology “crashes”, I’ve learned that things tend to get more interesting now. The most interesting innovations almost always come from the “dark” times of technology. Sometimes it’s because of these darker times, whether it’s because more techs have more time on their hands, or because an industry (or broader economy) recession is making new opportunities clear.

For the past five or six years or so, people have been arguing that the big Internet companies are too big and too powerful to fail or mess up. I kept pointing out that people have said that many times in the past regarding technology, and they were always wrong. It was a refrain I’ve heard many times. And… big companies are still big companies, but no one looks invincible anymore.

These giants are no longer so invincible.

This is crazy and exciting. I know Techdirt haters keep (wrongly) claiming we’re the “big tech shills” or whatever, but the natural order of things will bring these giants down and open up new avenues for innovation. Watching open is one of the most thrilling developments in innovation. recent years. Of course, I don’t think any of these companies will disappear, but it would be a compelling idea for them to stay in the shadows and allow some newcomers to lead the innovation line for a while. (Microsoft and IBM).

There are many opportunities. We’ve already talked about the rise of Mastodon and the opportunity to empower users away from the internet giants. Especially since people have been predicting it for years, so there’s been little to show for it… until now. It’s fun to watch the innovation happening in Mastodon right now. Especially since Facebook and Twitter seem to be reeling at an alarming rate.

And it’s not just social media.

Over the past few years, we’ve been told it’s impossible for a “big tech” company to lead in artificial intelligence. I was told that only Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft could potentially “lead” in AI. Because they have access to the best talent and the most data, and no one else can keep up. We’ve been told many times that Antitrust needs to take a look at these big companies and how they’re trying to dominate the world of AI.

Still, the most interesting AI developments last year didn’t come from these companies, but from OpenAI, a for-profit organization owned by and started as a non-profit. Earlier this year, we unveiled DALL-E 2 to the world, showing just how powerful and creative AI-generated art can be. And soon we saw many similar products (many based on early OpenAI work) emerging, such as MidJourney and the open source Stable Diffusion. And while Google and Meta have previewed their own versions of this technology, both are lagging (much) rather than leading the way.

Towards the end of the year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT also wowed the world with advances in generative text, with some even talking about how ChatGPT could finally really challenge Google’s core search business. and ChatGPT is far from in a position to influence Google’s search business… but there is an opportunity. Just a year ago, an opening that many claimed was impossible.

There were some other pleasant surprises in the hardware world as well. It launched in 2021, but it looks like the Framework laptops are starting to take off in 2022. This showed that a brand new laptop company could enter a market that felt like a mostly closed one. Giving End Users More Power: We ship laptops that are not only designed to allow owners to make changes, but that users are specifically encouraged to repair and modify their own laptops. At a time when large companies are still fighting for the right to repair, smaller companies have stepped in, seeing the right to repair as a market opportunity to enter and beat the big companies.

On the other hand, another thing some people think is a bad omen for technology could be just the opposite. It was the collapse of cryptocurrency capped off with the complete collapse of FTX, which showed what looked like three different scams piled on top of each other wearing trench his coats. A real financial company… is great news. I have very mixed feelings about much of the cryptocurrency space. Because I think there is indeed a potentially useful opportunity in moving some level of power (again) from the big central players (banks in this case) towards a more decentralized world. It’s from Empower those who have been locked out of the system.

And some innovations around smart contracts and decentralized finance have an interesting core of ideas. But… almost all of it is completely buried in scams, scams and get-rich-quick Ponzi schemes. So most of it gets destroyed and most people turn their attention to other things and knowing how people who aren’t interested in the financial side of things can use technology to create something useful is I think it’s great news too.Or maybe they won’t do it at all. But there’s a good chance that the fraud and nonsense will be wiped out and we’ll find out if everyone thinks it’s dead and buried.

In short, everything that many people seem to think is really “bad” for technology is actually just bad for old ways that had very real problems. That means we have a huge chance to rebuild things in a better way. We might see it in new innovations such as AI, as we see in Mastodon and more decentralized social media.

Bad for “Big Tech”, but it’s a golden opportunity to fix everything wrong with the last decade. So it’s time to be optimistic again. It’s time to innovate and focus on making things better.

Last year we talked about the idea of ​​forever October, but at that point it was wishful thinking.

Apart from this, it has been a tumultuous year for Techdirt and the Copia Institute. Copia launched its first browser-based game called Startup Trail. This is to align with the many other game-related projects we’ve been doing (and there are so many more in the works that we’re looking forward to sharing soon). We’ve also been incredibly busy with about half a dozen different papers and reports, many of which should be out soon.

On the Techdirt side, there were some huge stories that got a lot of attention. We were the only ones who really addressed California’s terrible laws. We’ve created some significant debunker stories, and we pride ourselves on having the most thorough and comprehensive coverage of everything Elon Musk messed up on Twitter during his crazy, crazy year. I’m here.

We also did the somewhat daunting task of migrating a 25-year legacy Techdirt to an entirely new platform. The transition was relatively smooth considering how much effort was put into it, not that there were some hiccups (although after many months I still found and fixed a few bugs). are available). A more extensible platform. Oh yeah, we also celebrated his 25th anniversary with a really fun event for Techdirt Insiders. We plan to do more of them, so we’re doing a final pitch to consider becoming an Insider, joining our Discord, and attending future events. Or there are many other ways to support us.

As always, the last paragraph of these posts would like to thank everyone in the community around Techdirt. The community around Techdirt is still great to me. I have said in the past that I write as if to share my thoughts into an empty void. I don’t expect anyone to pay attention. You can add some additional insight, challenge my thoughts, or even reach out and talk about how you can really move your ideas forward. Thank you again for making Techdirt such an amazing and special place over the last 25 years, and for reading this article to move forward in this wide open world full of new opportunities. .

Filed Under: New Year, New Year Messages, Optimism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techdirt.com/2022/12/30/new-years-message-the-opportunity-to-build-a-better-internet-is-here-right-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos