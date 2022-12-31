Indiana’s AG Todd Rokita receives $20 million settlement from Google over tracking





Google is seeking $20 million from Indiana as part of a settlement against allegations of deceptive location tracking practices.

The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Lokitas announced the settlement on Thursday.

Attorney General Rokita has aggressively filed a lawsuit against Google because even a limited amount of location data can reveal a person’s identity and daily life, Rokita’s office said in an email Thursday. said in a news release sent at Such data can be used to infer personal details such as political or religious affiliation, income, health status, participation in support groups, and major life events such as marriage and the birth of a child. increase.

In November, Google reached a settlement with 40 state attorneys general over how it tracks users. A 2018 article by the Associated Press found that Google services stored location data for iPhone and Android users, suggesting that the practice may have been implemented even if those users had privacy settings that should prevent tracking. came into the spotlight.

Although Indiana was not part of the 40 State Settlement, the Rokita settlement with Google is intended to be consistent with the 40 State Settlement. As part of the settlement, Google is now required to make clear and conspicuous disclosures to users about how their location is tracked, including letting them know if their products track their location, even when they’re not using the product.

Rokitas’ office decided to file its own lawsuit against the tech giant in Marion County court earlier this year after negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled, Rokitas’ office said. said Thursday.

The $20 million is almost double what Indiana was receiving as part of those negotiations, according to the office.

Thursday’s settlement comes just weeks after Rokitas’ offices filed two lawsuits against social media video app TikTok in early December. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok, whose parent company is based in Beijing, failed to protect children from adult content and tricked users about the Chinese government’s ability to access their data.

According to The New York Times, the two lawsuits marked the first time a state has sued the platform.

