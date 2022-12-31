Center to Launch Digital India Innovation Fund to Promote Deep Tech Startups





Federal Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that the central government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund to support deep tech startups.

The Minister made these remarks during an address to over 1000 college students as part of the New India for Young India: Opportunity Techade programme, held at the Catholic Bishop House Campus in Tamaraseri, Kerala. I was.

The minister spoke at length about how for most of the past 75 years India was a dysfunctional democracy with opportunities for growth limited to a select few. We accepted this dysfunction as fact and considered it the price of democracy.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a new India has ample opportunities for all Indians to participate in the development process, with hard work and skills being the only determinants of success.

Responding to questions about employment opportunities in the country and issues such as migration from Kerala, the minister added that migration is the result of a lack of hope. His next decade will be Indias Techade. Young Indians have tremendous opportunities. You don’t get this kind of opportunity outside of India. We should always have the conviction that this is our land and that the action is in India. ”

Chandrasekhar had lunch with Bishops Remigiose Inchananiyil and Varghese Chakkalakal and other members of the KCYM Kerala Catholic Youth Movement.

He took the Twitter handle and thanked Sister Mary Immaculate’s Missionaries and her team, Sister Celeste, for hosting a lunch for the pastor at the Bishop’s House.

Afterwards, the pastor attended the Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam at Alphonsa English High School in Korangad, Kerala and lit the lamp to start the event. Sangamam has witnessed the participation of his over 5000 members in the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement.

Speaking at the event, he said the government under Prime Minister Modi is committed to working with all communities for India’s future. Everyone should be given equal opportunity to thrive, regardless of religion. ”

Referring to the contribution made by the Christian community, the minister said the community has contributed greatly to the growth and development of Kerala. They are key stakeholders in India’s Amritkar – Journey to the Developed World by 2047.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar met Raveen Dranath, managing director and editor-in-chief of Mashrubumi newspaper MV Shreyams Kumar. This was his first visit to the Matrubumi office. The newspaper, which played a key role in pitting the Indians against the British, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

The Minister met with the newspaper’s senior directors and editors to share Modi’s vision of transforming India.

Later in the evening, the Minister also visited Jammabumi’s office and interacted with senior editors and journalists. The Minister is heading to Bangalore later tonight.

