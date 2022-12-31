



Google has settled two privacy lawsuits filed by Washington, DC and Indiana for $9.5 million and $20 million, respectively, Engadget and Associated Press reported Friday. The search giant has agreed to make it easier for people to opt out of location tracking.

A lawsuit filed by the state attorney general in January alleges that Google made it “nearly impossible” for people to opt out of location tracking entirely. It said it violated the Consumer Protection Procedures Act by continuing to track user data and continue to generate revenue from users. Google said he agreed to pay her $391.5 million to the state union in November, but Indiana has filed its own lawsuit independently. The split allowed Indiana to double its money, according to a press release from the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, “Such data may include personal details such as political or religious affiliation, income, health status, participation in support groups, and major life events such as marriage and the birth of a child. It can be used to infer events,” said the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Racine tweeted about the settlement, but his office has not issued a press release.

We reached out to Google and the Washington, D.C. Attorney General’s Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

It’s been a costly year for Google as it has had to settle a number of government-sponsored lawsuits. From his $365 million fine in Russia to his $157 million fine in France, Google cannot escape government scrutiny. The range of fines varies, with the French lawsuit focusing on user tracking, while the Russian lawsuit accused Google of failing to remove banned content about the Ukrainian war.

In India, Google, which also owns the mobile operating system Android, has been fined $113 million by the country’s Competition Commission for favoring its apps on Android. Given its size as the maker of the world’s most popular search engine, web browser and mobile phone operating system, Google will continue to be a major target for regulators.

Google has agreed to maintain a web page detailing its location tracking policies and practices and telling people how their location data is used. The company also cannot share an individual’s precise location with third-party advertisers without the individual’s explicit consent and must delete that data within 30 days of him.

