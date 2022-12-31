ARKK Predicts 2022 Collapse: Kathy Wood’s ETF Plunges 67% Over the Year





Kathy Woods’ flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has become a popular proxy for the technology and innovation boom that has accompanied the pandemic, and COVID-induced shutdowns have put the sector’s future in the spotlight. Meanwhile, aggressive government stimulus measures fueled a rally that lasted through most of 2020 and the first few months of his 2021.

However, 2022 saw a significant contraction. More speculative stocks came under pressure as the pandemic squelched demand and aggressive interest rate hikes. As a result, ARKK collapsed by about 67% in his 2022.

Predict ARKK’s 2022 Collapse

Here are the editorial picks of Seeking Alpha for some of the best contributor work to predict ARKK’s 2022 downfall.

Seeking Alpha contributor Chris DeMuth Jr. was one of those who clearly saw ARKK’s innovation bubble bursting further in 2022 after ETFs had already begun to unwind in 2021. did.

Back in December 2021, DeMuth argued that ARKK was a clear sell, stating: … in the next five years [ARKK] 40%… or 30%… or nothing at all. If you own ARKK, sell it. If you don’t own ARKK, short it out. After that ignore it and check again in 5 years. ”

The prediction was spot on. ARKK has fallen about 67% in 2022. As of December 30, the ETF closed just below $31. This is compared to the all-time high of $159.70 reached in February 2021. The fund ended 2021 at $94.59.

Fellow SA contributor Robert Castellano also predicts a tough 2022 for ARKK. When he released his bearish notes in January, Wood’s ETF had already been cut in half from his 2021 peak, at which point he was nearing an 18-month low. I was.

But Castellano sees a further downside, with ARKK slipping another 59% since his call.

“Now is not the time to buy ARKK as there is absolutely no indication that these ARKK stocks have bottomed out,” he said in a memo dated Jan. 20. “Don’t rely on Kathy Wood.”

Around the same time, another SA contributor, Pearl Gray Equity and Research, similarly predicted that cracks in ARKK’s support would continue to widen.

“We are fully aware that this is an actively managed fund, but we generally hold high-multiplied stocks,” said the contributor. “The problem with high multiple stocks is that they tend to depreciate quickly in a rising interest rate environment, as the value of future cash flows unwinds exponentially against value companies.”

Decline of Inside Arcs

A look at some of ARKK’s top holdings highlights the factors weighing on the fund. The ETF’s top holding is Zoom Video Communications (ZM), which surged during the pandemic amid a flood of work-from-home demand, but after online videoconferencing services failed to sustain COVID-inflated growth rates, the fell sharply.

With a weight of 9.1% within ARKK, ZM peaked above $580 in October 2020. ZM said he fell 63% in 2022.

A tour of other big investments from Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) further highlights the dynamics that have weighed on the tech sector in 2022.

Tesla (TSLA) is ARKK’s third-largest holding, with a 6.4% weighting, but faces increasing competition in the EV space, ongoing supply chain issues/production issues, and CEO Elon Musk. fell nearly 70% in 2022 amid distraction concerns faced by His Twitter takeover of him.

Looking at some of the other downturns in ARKK’s top 10 holdings, Shopify (SHOP) fell more than 74% as pandemic demand evaporated from the e-commerce space. One Teladoc Health (TDOC) is down nearly 75% in 2022. At the same time, Block (SQ) has fallen more than 60% amid a perceived fintech boom rethink.

Despite the plunge in 2022, ARKK was still able to attract many investors. The fund added $1.27 billion in inflows throughout the year.

A walkthrough of ARKK’s performance in 2022 did not trade above +0.5% for the year. It fell to -69.1%. Nine of the 11 months have closed negative territory, and December may also close negative territory. The longest winning streak on a daily basis is 5 days. His longest single-day losing streak was 7 days (twice). The biggest one-day gain was +14.5% on November 10th. The largest single day loss was -10.1% on May 11th. ARKK has raised $1.5 billion worth of investor capital by mid-December. On its eighth birthday (October 31st), the lifetime rise fell below that of the S&P 500. The 2022 drop sent ARKK plummeting to a five-year trading low.

Beyond the performance of the ARKK itself, 2022 put Wood’s reputation as a market leader under the microscope. That’s as money managers continued to sell their holdings and overall investment prospects even in the face of this year’s harsh realities.

Kathy Wood Quotes to Watch in 2022 Jan 19: In our view, the real bubble could be built on so-called value stocks. Feb. 8: ‘Inflation is not an issue’ Apr. 29: Wood said Teledoc Health (TDOC) could be his killer in the next five to ten years. rice field. May 5: “In my view, history will view the accelerating shift to passive funds over the past two decades as a massive misallocation of capital.” June 28: We are one point August 8: “I believe we are in recession.” I believe. Nov 23: Bitcoin (BTC-USD) amid FTX collapse as it supports her view that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by 2030 , got out of this rose-like scent.

ARKK isn’t the only Wood ETF under pressure. Below are Woods’ other ETFs and their year-to-date breakdowns (as of Dec. 29 close): (ARKW) -68%, (ARKQ) -48%, (ARKG) -55%, ( ARKF) -65%, (ARKX) -35%.

Looking ahead to 2023, DeMuth has not revisited the ARKK call since making a strong sell recommendation in late 2021. However, many other SA contributors have remained bearish in recent weeks, even after previous sharp declines. 12 months.

In late December, SA contributor CashFlow Hunter characterized Wood’s strategy as “double and triple on losing bets.” Earlier in the month, On the Pulse released a similarly bleak valuation, declaring that there would be “no visible end to the pain” for the ETF.

Meanwhile, The Value Portfolio spotlights Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK), an ETF designed to move in the opposite direction from ARKK. Heading into 2023, SARK expects an even stronger year as technology stocks underperform, he said in a note issued in late December, according to The Value Portfolio.

Daniel Loeb, billionaire leader of hedge fund Third Point, has also been a vocal critic of Wood’s approach. He said a recent market memo from his CEO and CIO of ARK Invest should be used as a paper to understand Stokhodler’s thinking.

