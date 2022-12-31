How Google Maps Lets Your Loved Ones Know You’re Always Safe





Sharing your whereabouts with loved ones so they know you are safe and can call for help if you are in danger can be very comforting for them and you. It could be, and it’s easier than ever with Google Maps.

Click to get the Cart Cyberguy newsletter with quick tips, tech reviews, security alerts, and easy how-tos to get smarter

Google Maps does more than just show you where to go.

Why Windows is the No. 1 Target for Malware: 2 Easy Ways to Stay Safe

How to share your Google Maps location on your iPhone, iPad, Android, or web browser Visit the Google Maps app (make sure your app is updated to the latest version) or visit Google.com/maps Log in to Maps.upper right[現在地の共有]Click[現在地の共有]Tap the button In the first row that appears, select the time you want to share your location. If you don’t feel comfortable sharing your location indefinitely, set a time before it expires while you’re traveling (such as ‘1 hour’ or ‘until I turn this off’). In the next row, select who you are with. i want to share your location Note: Anyone with the link you email or text can see your name, photo, and real-time location.[共有]After clicking the button, you will receive an email or text message with a link to your contact. Click to let your contacts view your location on Google Maps on their device.

Here you can share your location with friends and loved ones.

How to stop sharing your location on your iPhone, iPad, Android, or web browser Visit the Google Maps app (make sure the app is updated to the latest version) or go to Google.com/maps Log in to Google Maps. Select Share your location in the top right. In the bottom row, you’ll see the contacts you’ve shared your location with. Click on that row.in the second line of the following menu[停止]Click to stop sharing your location.

are you being stalked?A simple software update can save lives

To share your location on Google Maps, follow these steps:

How to save yourself from your holiday travel nightmare

Can I share with people who don’t have a Google account?

Yes, you can share your Google Maps location with people who don’t have a Google account. The procedure for this is slightly different.

On your mobile device or tablet, open the Google Maps app, tap your profile picture, tap[現在地の共有]Go to.[現在地を共有]Click.[その他のオプション]Click.[共有]click the button[コピー]Copy the location sharing link by tapping Paste the link into an email, text, or other messaging app and send it to anyone you want to share your location with.

For more Google tips, visit CyberGuy.com, click the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website, and search for “Google.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Also, while on my site, please subscribe to my free CyberGuy Reports newsletter by clicking the “Free Newsletter” link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. Articles and content on CyberGuy.com may contain affiliate links that earn a commission on purchases.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist, contributor to Fox News & FOX Business since “FOX & Friends” morning, with a deep love for technology, gear and gadgets that make life better. . Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/how-google-maps-lets-loved-ones-know-youre-safe-all-times The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos