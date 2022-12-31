Tech Predictions for 2023: AI Writers Test Crypto Time and Prepare for EU Big Tech Regulations





Some signs have emerged of what lies ahead for the tech sector in 2023.

While artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a big player this year, the hype bubble around the metaverse appears to have burst. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies plummeted amid scandals and economic pressures, and the tech sector saw mass layoffs.

Euronews Next looks at what lies ahead for the tech and crypto sector in 2023.

Artificial intelligence

AI has made great strides this year. ChatGPT, in particular, is a powerful AI chatbot from his OpenAI Foundation founded by Elon Musk that self-censors and generates text on user request.

Ajay Chowdhury, managing director and senior partner at The Boston Consulting Group, believes AI will continue to see significant progress. It’s pretty good.

He said the expertise of journalists is still needed, but as an investigative tool it is absolutely amazing.

Chowdhury told Euronews Next that this kind of democratization of AI would fundamentally change many industries, especially media.

The media sector is always the first to be affected by these new technologies. I think many media companies will start thinking seriously about creativity and talent.

But AI will impact every industry, as its problem-solving abilities will save time digging through large amounts of data, making many business decisions cheaper.

Gamble in the Metaverse

There was a lot of hype around the Metaverse last year after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a big bet on the virtual reality world, but it hasn’t taken off as much as he hoped.

Metas shareholders have complained about the costly change in focus, and the company’s stock has fallen more than 65% this year. Meta also laid off 11,000 of his employees in November.

The Metaverse was a big bet that many in the tech sector, especially Zuckerberg, decided to take, Chowdhury said.

The reality of technology is that things take much longer than you might expect.

The economic woes of the tech sector

Job cuts are not just affecting Meta, but other tech giants such as Amazon, Twitter, and Lyft.

Chowdhury said the U.S. tech sector, in particular, was initially very good in terms of hiring, but growth and valuations are now starting to plateau, resulting in job cuts.

They were growing very quickly and as the macroeconomic headwinds hit they suddenly realized the market was slowing, so the market gave them a little bit of a cost free pass. He said he wanted to focus on the bottom line and, frankly, they had too many people.

However, this could be an opportunity for smaller or niche tech companies to recruit talent from tech giants.

In Europe, war broke out in Ukraine this year, and economic shocks hit the continent far more than the rest of the world due to rampant inflation and rising energy prices.

This could impact venture capital funding, resulting in less investment in startups and innovation.

Innovations in synthetic biology, quantum computing, or advanced AI robotics will be much more profound in the next five to ten years than they were in the last two decades. But these startups need funding to do it. Otherwise, Chowdhury said Europe could fall behind the US and China in terms of innovation.

Cryptocurrency

Difficult economic conditions have also affected cryptocurrency prices this year, but not only.

The industry has also seen the dramatic collapse of FTX, the third largest cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried.

This is because the entire cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.4 trillion (1.3 trillion) in value this year amid multiple crashes, including the Terra Luna saga.

Samantha Yap, Founder and CEO of YAP Global, an international PR and telecoms consultancy focused on blockchain, said that as the market has been turbulent with the rise and fall of Terra Luna and FTX, the crypto and Web3 industry is in a slump. He said it was a challenging year. Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

However, she also said that this year has seen growth in the multi-chain ecosystem. This means that users do not have to switch networks when trading through multiple chains simultaneously.

What’s encouraging about the growth of these ecosystems is their focus on technology and the applications it enables. This is the most interesting part of the crypto industry.

When thinking about what will resist a bear market, we need to delve deeper into the fundamentals of cryptography and understand why we really believe in the technology. Without this certainty in technology, she said, it would be difficult to survive this trough.

However, economic conditions will affect the cryptocurrency industry and will be constrained by macro conditions such as high interest rates and low growth in global markets, said Danny Chong, co-founder of decentralized financial app Tranchess. increase.

Investment activity will be much slower than in the last two years as investors take a wait-and-see attitude. Their decision will also be influenced by the wider market environment, he said.

Investors will be more rigorous in their project selection by enhancing operational and governance processes, team member backgrounds, and balance sheet due diligence.

EU technical regulations

In 2023, government regulation, especially cryptocurrency regulation, is likely to increase.

The Crypto Asset Market (MiCA) Regulation, an EU law for managing digital assets across Member States, is expected to come into force in early 2023.

The law aims to maintain financial stability and protect investors while facilitating transformation of the crypto sector.

Meanwhile, the EU’s head of the internal market, Thierry Breton, has warned that online platforms should be ready on September 1, 2023, when the Digital Services Act (DSA) will definitely come into force.

DSA laws are primarily aimed at social media companies and are intended to tackle online hate speech and misinformation, protect children, and prevent consumer fraud.

Non-compliance can result in fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover and, in severe repeated violations, even a ban from doing business in the EU. Website users may also seek compensation for damages caused by the provider’s failure to comply with the new regulations.

