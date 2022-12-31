4 Ways Anyone Can Be Innovative





President and COO of TIAG, an innovative technology company that provides strategic and transformative commercial and defense solutions.

Innovation is the key to success in today’s world, and to stay ahead of the curve, it’s no exaggeration to say that businesses and individuals are constantly looking for new ways to delight their customers. It’s also a buzzword of the tech industry, but what does it really mean? How can we not only improve our performance, but also capitalize on innovation?

What is innovation?

The term is used a lot in the tech industry and many people think of invention and creativity when they hear it, but those are just two aspects. Innovation is more than products, services or cutting-edge technology. It’s a process and a methodology, a way of thinking that can be applied to anything from solving problems to making people’s lives better. And that’s what leaders do best, leaders take challenges and turn them into opportunities for excellence, making every aspect of an organization’s business easier, faster and smarter for everyone.

Leadership is important.

Talking about innovation is not enough. Unfortunately, most companies start and end there. However, if we think of innovation as a living organism, it becomes clear that the actual management and delivery of systems and processes must take place. you have to act. A true culture of innovation is relentless. People at all levels of the company are constantly asking themselves how this system, tools, processes, design and teams can be more impactful, better, efficient, elegant and engaging. Employees and leaders don’t just have ideas, they offer plans and next steps to put them into action. But for leaders and organizations that do not have the skills, capabilities, or commitment to innovation built in, such a culture can be exhausting, overwhelming, and frankly unsustainable.

Innovation is a skill, not an innate talent.

Not only do we all have the ability to learn and develop innovative intelligence, but we can harness and incorporate aspects of innovation anytime, anywhere. It’s a job to innovate and lead innovative teams. Ask yourself: Does your team let your team know that your company is open to new ways of doing things? Do you value creativity and unconventional thinking? What resources and support are needed for innovation to thrive? Do you promise to provide

When is the best time to start? now.

with yourself. By leading by example, teams can demonstrate their commitment to innovation and their willingness to take risks to achieve results. Not sure what that looks like? That’s fine, because there are hundreds of ways to think about, embrace, and foster innovation.

Here are the 4 methods I found.

1. Increase your appetite for risk. Let me start by saying that there is a difference between taking calculated risks and gambling blindly. Perhaps you are risk averse because you fear making mistakes, looking bad in front of your peers, wasting resources, or failing. But if we want to be more innovative, we need to overcome this fear and become more tolerant of risk taking. Trust and accept that you and your team were working in the company’s best interests, whether the results were good or bad. With this mindset, you’re a little less likely to worry about things that haven’t happened yet or cling to past failures. This means you don’t have to guess yourself (and your team) all the time, so you can spend more time brainstorming new ideas.

2. Build cultural capacity. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of creativity and innovation. Coming up with new ideas requires thinking outside the box, being open to different ways of doing things, being inclined to challenge the status quo and prejudices, and being comfortable with your own discomfort. Building your own cultural competencies amplifies these competencies and gives you even more tools to create highly inclusive teams with meaningful relationships. This will inspire more brainstorming sessions, provide opportunities for employees to experiment, and make collaboration non-negotiable. When people with different expertise and experiences come together to share ideas, new ways of thinking can emerge and solutions that would never have been possible alone.

3. Fail quickly. All great ideas start with flawed prototypes. Don’t avoid failure. Instead of viewing errors and problems as disappointments, view them as opportunities to learn, grow, and iterate. Failing early not only saves you time and resources that would be wasted pursuing flawed ideas, but it also helps you and your team to better understand what works and what doesn’t. I also believe that the ability to fail quickly and embracing it is a key element in creating a culture of innovation and risk-taking. I also discovered that This is because the focus is not on the final product, but on finding and implementing valuable insights along the way.

4. Be curious. This may seem like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many people close themselves off before giving new ideas a chance. Ask lots of questions and learn as much as you can about your industry and the world around you! Listen to the people closest to the problem: the people who have their boots on the ground. They often have the best ideas for solving it. And remember, your customers can be your best source of information when it comes to understanding what they want and need from your company. So make sure you talk to your customers regularly.

Innovation is not a magical force.

It’s not a thunderbolt of inspiration, nor does it happen only at the top. Innovation is practice and thinking. Not coincidentally, with hard work and dedication (and maybe a few new habits) anyone can develop and nurture a culture of innovation.

