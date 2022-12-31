



The Iowa Technological Institute (TAI) has released its 2023 State and Federal Principles and Priorities for the 2023 Iowa State Law Year.

TAI President Brian Waller said in a news release: He also actively supports laws that promote talent development, computer science education, innovation, and make Iowa a more inclusive and equitable place to build his technology career.

On February 8, 2023, TAI will hold its annual legislative launch at the AC Hotel by Marriott Des Moines East Village in Des Moines.

TAI 2023 Legislative Principles: A Champion Policy to Attract Human and Financial Capital to Iowa. Elevate Iowa (rural and urban) as the best state for the skilled workforce. Promote policies that foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. Her K-12 in Iowa through the college education system prepares Iowa students for success in her high tech careers. Supporting the investment, development, implementation and use of emerging technologies in Iowa. TAI 2023 Legislative Priorities Connectivity: Facilitate high performance internet connectivity using the best technology available to all Iowans. Cybersecurity: Build awareness of known and emerging cyberthreats and encourage smart cybersecurity practices to protect Iowa and its data. Data Privacy: Standardize data privacy policies to give Iowans access and control over their personal data. Business Growth: Helps fund programs that drive growth and innovation within Iowa’s businesses and communities, including the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Angel Investors and Innovation Tax Credit. State and Federal Funds: Ensure TAI is a recognized stakeholder in the budget allocation of state and federal technology investments. TAI 2023 Federal Policy Agenda

Develop, attract and retain a highly skilled, diverse and inclusive workforce

Reform immigration policies to increase access to highly skilled workers Support K-12 through college STEM education Support infrastructure suitable for a thriving technology ecosystem Enforce data privacy laws and reporting requirements to the federal government Unify with innovation and corporate growth that promotes access to high-performance internet connectivity using the best available technology Tax regimes that encourage innovation, growth and competitiveness Access to capital for early-stage companies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clayandmilk.com/2022/12/30/tai-announces-2023-public-policy-priorities-legislative-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos