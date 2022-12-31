Google Pixel Buds Pro named Android Police’s 2022 Yearbud of the Year





A strong foundation and a little extra polish go a long way

When it comes to wireless earbuds, nearly every big name (and many smaller names) pair guarantees a great experience. That was not necessarily the case with Google. Each of his first three pairs of wireless Pixel Buds from the company had issues. But with the Pixel Buds Pro, Google finally cracked the code. In fact, these are his 2022 earbuds from Android Police.

Pixel Buds Pro aren’t necessarily the best earbuds in any particular category. Our runners-up, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, each beat the Pixel Buds Pro in some respects. It’s perfectly balanced, and no one will dislike it.

The Pixel Buds Pro’s flagship new feature is active noise cancellation, a first for Google earbuds. Products like Sony and Bose beat Google in ANC, but what’s on offer in the Pixel Buds Pro is confidently better than average. This ANC is facilitated by a more traditional earbud design that ditched the spatial vents found in the previous two generations, but Google says you can hear your surroundings when you want rather than all the time. We’ve compensated for the changes by including a very powerful transparency mode.

Battery life is also amazing. The 2020 Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series each manage about 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, while the Pixel Buds Pro get 7 hours with noise cancellation or transparency turned on. . With those switches off, you get an incredible 11 straight hours. The Pixel Buds Pro also fixed the connectivity issue for the last two pairs. No interference or audio skips.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a “professional” pair of earbuds without accessories. Pixel Buds Pro support fast pairing on Android, multi-point connectivity for pairing with two audio sources at once, wireless charging, and always-on Hey Google detection for hands-free operation. Oh and they look really nice too.

As with many modern hardware products, Google improved the Pixel Buds Pro through software updates after launch. The earbuds launched without equalizer support, a relatively big flop, but in the fall we finally got a 5-band EQ. All good.

Competent audio and ANC, best battery life in the form factor, all sorts of useful features like multipoint audio and wireless charging, and, crucially, no major flaws to spoil the experience. The $200 Pixel Buds Pro are definitely a great pair of earbuds. You may have tried it a few times, but Google’s earbuds are one of the best options today, assuming you have an Android phone.

