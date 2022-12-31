



Published December 30, 2022 Last updated 16 hours ago 4 min read

Federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Canada was busy making a business case for Canada around the world as a cleantech superpower.

Cancourt is a city of about 12,000 people located about 150 kilometers north of Montreal. It’s safe to assume that until recently, few people outside of Quebec knew of its existence. But thanks to Canada’s energetic Minister of Industry, Franwa-Philippe Champagne, they do now.

Article content

When someone in Tokyo told me about Bcancour, he said he knew I was onto something, referring to the city soon to host a new electric vehicle battery factory. is different from what Asia Pacific CEOs usually refer to Canada.

Article content

Champagne is inspired by Clarence Decatur Howe, a former minister who served under William Lyon Mackenzie King and Louis Saint Laurent from 1935 to 1957. for industrial use. Like Howe, Champagne is about to orchestrate a major technological shift.

Article content

The government wants to position Canada as a key technology player on the international stage, with Champagne taking the lead with its many international business contacts. The goal is to make Canada a one-stop-shop for electric vehicles, batteries and EV battery components such as lithium.

Article content

He also advocates for major carriers to diversify to avoid the massive Rogers meltdown that left millions of Canadians without internet access in July of this year.

After serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Minister of International Trade, he said the role of Minister of Innovation will combine everything Champagne has learned in his personal and professional life.

If champagne seems to be everywhere, it’s because he is. From November 21 to 25, he visited South Korea and Japan, his fourth largest trading partner in the country, promoting Canada as his green supplier of choice in Asia. . Just one week later, from November 30th to his December 6th, he traveled to Belgium and Germany to promote Canada as a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Article content

Not everyone wakes up thinking of Canada. He said he needed to bring a message. That’s why you see me everywhere.

His journey revealed to him a harsh reality: Canada is not considered a major economic player globally.

He said it was our duty among Canadians to make our case known to the world. Canada has almost everything, but electric vehicles, EV batteries, and EV batteries are a particularly lucrative place to invest in components, he tells his CEO.

Canada is also a trusted, responsible and sustainable partner in a world where the idea of ​​friend-shoring trade is increasingly accepted among ministers, he said.

Canada as an international player

Champagne said she’s approaching her role with boundless energy as Canada is at a critical time.

Article content

We’ve been driving internal combustion engines for a century, but that’s changing, he said. I wake up every morning and I am very optimistic because I see opportunities.

Champagne said many of these opportunities are just phone calls. Years of business experience in various European countries means he has amassed a long list of business contacts and calls them frequently to make Canadian claims. Already know.

Moderna’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Montreal is the result of such a call, he said.

Canada’s traditionally low productivity rate is one thing holding the country back.

He said we should all be concerned as Canadians. Productivity is, in many ways, the key to prosperity.

Article content

According to him, there are three solutions, all ending with automation, globalization and innovation.

Either we need to seize the moment now or wait for the next shift in technology, he added.

we were all shocked

Productivity plummeted in July this year when a power outage at Rogers Communications left many people without internet access.

Let’s face reality. When it comes to wireless services, Canadians deserve and need better options, Champagne said in his Oct. 25 statement.

A lack of competition in the telecommunications industry makes Canadians particularly vulnerable to widespread blackouts. An oligopoly also means that mobile phone and internet prices will remain among the highest in the world.

Why OSFI head Peter Routledge is optimistic and cautious for 2023

According to Champagne, we were all shocked by Mr. Rogers’ blackout.

After this incident, he encouraged CEOs of major telecommunications companies to agree to share their networks for future emergencies.

Since the meltdown, government officials have expressed the need for carriers to be more diversified. Earlier this month, Canada, Australia and the UK confirmed their commitment to ensuring the security and resilience of their telecommunications networks, primarily by fostering diversified supply chains and developing new technologies such as 6G.

Mr Champagne said he believes this will make Canadians better protected in the face of other blackouts.

The pace of innovation in EVs and communications will only accelerate in the coming year.

What they see in 2022 is just the tip of the iceberg of what we can do together, Champagne said. My battery he will be fully charged in 2022 and definitely in 2023. The battery is made in Canada.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: Marisa Coulton

