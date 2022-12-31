Will new voice assistants take over Google, Siri, and Alexa in 2023?





Home Assistant plans to get a new voice assistant sometime next year.

Next year, the open-source smart home platform Home Assistant will get a new voice assistant that will allow users to communicate with the platform’s assistant without using Google, Siri, or Alexa. According to Home Assistant creator Paulus Schoutsen, users will be able to interact with the new assistant in their native language. There are other projects trying to make English voice assistants, so the main goal of this platform is to support different languages.

Smart home voice assistants should allow users to “speak in their own language, as it is the most accessible and the only acceptable language,” according to Schoutsen, which is a lofty goal. but may be achievable with appropriate constraints.

Home Assistant is a free, open source home automation software focused on local control and privacy, serving as a centralized management platform for smart home devices. Available via companion apps for Android and iOS, voice commands using supported virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, or via a web-based user interface.

About Home Assistance:

After being installed as a computer appliance, the home assistant software program acts as a central hub for home automation, also known as a “smart home hub”, controlling what is supported by IoT connected technology gadgets, programs, applications and services. . Modular integrated components, including native integrated components for wireless communication protocols such as Bluetooth, Zigbee and Z-Wave (small low power digital radios used to create local personal area networks). For example, you can control both open and proprietary ecosystems, such as local area networks and the Internet using open APIs and MQTT.

You can use and control information from all devices and their attributes (entities) that the Home Assistant software application sees, using scripts that trigger automation using scheduling and “blueprint” subroutines. appliance.

Will Home Assistant's new voice assistant take over Google, Siri, and Alexa in 2023?

According to Home Assistant creators, customers should be able to control their devices with voice assistants currently in development. Thanks to Assistant, the user can skip her Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This suggests that in the next few years, Google, Siri and Alexa could replace the new voice assistant Home His Assistant.

The Home Assistant platform user interface currently supports 62 different languages ​​(UI). We expect the platform to offer voice commands for each of these languages ​​in the future, and while removing Home Assistant from Alexa, Siri and Google is definitely a bold and bold ambition, it’s not without the right restrictions. It’s doable, Schoutsen said. I’m still not sure about the restrictions he was hinting at. However, the creator of the open-source Smart His Home platform says the home assistant’s voice assistant can only hear and perform a limited set of tasks. According to Schoutsen, the main topic will be “smart he is the basics of how he interacts with the Home.”

Bottom line: Despite its shortcomings, this represents a major advance in smart home privacy and security. An internet connection is required for the currently used voice assistants to work. The Home Assistant solution is advertised as being completely region-specific. In other words, no matter what smart home appliance owners say to operate their voice-activated devices, they never leave their homes.

