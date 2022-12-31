Digital health takes center stage at CES 2023





The big consumer electronics show returns to Las Vegas in January with a renewed focus on consumer technologies that personalize and improve the healthcare journey.

CES 2023 kicks off next week in Las Vegas, putting the consumer electronics industry in the spotlight and drawing renewed attention to the growing impact of digital health.

What was once a small corner in one of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s exhibit halls showcased early smartwatches and fitness trackers is now found throughout the larger conference. Digital health is integrated into smart home devices to track your daily activities along with room temperature, lighting and porch visitors. More than just electronic games and home entertainment platforms, it’s now found in TVs that connect to the Internet to connect with family, friends and caregivers, and in newer cars that can monitor the health of drivers.

Virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) will be a hot topic in Vegas this year, as will AI and robotics. We can also expect wearables that track various vital signs and activities, as well as the aforementioned smart home technology, to make remote monitoring tools and platforms known. In short, healthcare, once a side benefit or add-on to consumer electronics, is now part of form and function.

One of the world’s largest events, the event is also becoming increasingly popular with medical institutions.

Consumer-grade technology was alienated from healthcare providers who felt it was not reliable or accurate enough for clinical use. But as forward-thinking organizations start using smartwatches and other wearables to track activity and trends, and as technology becomes more sophisticated and some achieve clinical-grade status, the situation is now changing to connected. It is crowded with healthcare systems and providers looking for new opportunities to do so. Manage patient care in hospitals, clinics, or outside clinics.

This trend is expected to continue as the healthcare industry becomes more consumer-centric and providers of all kinds look to establish new connected health experiences.

A special event scheduled at CES 2023 will include “The Future,” moderated by Carlos Nunez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, ResMed, and Anne Docimo, M.D., Susan, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare. of Care in America: A New Hybrid Model”. Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACPME, CEO of Wisconsin’s Marshfield Clinic Health System; Vidya Raman-Tangella, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Teladoc Health; Stephen Klasko, MD, MBA, former President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson He is in good health and is currently a Resident Director of General Catalyst.

Other notable panels include Virtual Care and Independent Living, Healthcare Technology for Aging, Sports Technology, AI and Digital Health, Self-Tracking, Hybrid Care, Bridging the Care Gap, The Future of Home Testing and Diagnostics, and Smart Let’s talk about the city. Be healthy.

Also, Eric Wicklund, Senior Editor of Innovation and Technology at HealthLeaders, will present a panel on “Data in Times of Public Health Emergency” featuring Alexander Garza, MD, Chief Community Health Officer at St. Louis-based SSM Health System. Moderate the discussion. Deven McGraw, former Deputy Director of Health Information Policy at the HHS Office of Civil Rights and Co-Founder and Chief Regulatory Officer of Consumer Health, his tech company Ciitizen, and Vice President of Patient Experience at Mass General Brigham Lee Schwamm, MD.

Eric Wicklund is Innovation and Technology Editor for HealthLeaders.

