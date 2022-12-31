10 Innovative Gaming Techniques That Failed





Valve’s latest product, the Steam Deck, has once again proven just how innovative the gaming industry can be. The success of such a simple yet gamer-friendly idea comes as no surprise to anyone following Valve’s track record. Still, Steam Deck is his one success among many failures over the last few decades.

Even if your system has some truly revolutionary technology, it may not live up to the hype for some reason. Whether it was bad marketing, bad engineering, or just bad timing, these gaming trends quickly turned into forgotten fads.

Ouya was touted as an “indie darling” console that allowed indie developers to create games that could easily be played on TV. Not only that, but being an Android device means it’s highly customizable. It wasn’t revolutionary in the sense that it was new technology. In addition, there was also the fact that many enthusiasts were concentrated. Think of the more accessible Raspberry Pi, optimized for video games. Well, at least in theory.

As soon as Ouya was released, it became clear that it was nothing more than a glorified emulator for running phone games on the big screen. Everything from the store’s shallow library to the horrendous input lag quickly made his Ouya fail. Everything it did could already be done with existing technology. Today, he is infamously remembered as one of the game’s biggest blunders.

Kinect

It pains me to criticize the Kinect because it was truly cutting edge as far as motion capture was concerned. Kinect is justifiably great hardware and is used by many professionals for their creative projects in games, movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, as a gaming accessory, it suffered from shovelware and barely functional “AAA” titles.

Yes, great Kinect games like Dance Central and Fru have showcased Kinect’s great features. But the fact that Kinect was thrust upon a community that had absolutely no interest in motion gaming sealed its fate as far as gaming was concerned. If gaming accessories deserve his second chance, the Kinect is highly prized, especially for its advances in motion capture. However, this time it must be sold separately.

stadium

Google Stadia was touted as the next phase of gaming by its creators and marketing team. Seeing them file for bankruptcy earlier this year, it’s clear it didn’t work out. For those unfamiliar, Google Stadia was supposed to be a cloud gaming service that required an internet connection and a subscription service like ‘Netflix’ and a dedicated ‘console’.

Although an ambitious project, a series of hardware and software problems crippled the project before it even started. This model was too greedy, demanding full-price games on top of subscription services on barely functioning consoles. In January 2023, Stadia joins a long line of failed Google products.

3D games

There was a time in the early 2010s when everything needed 3D capabilities. The hype around the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar, certainly played a part in this.As handheld consoles like the 3DS found success with new gimmicks, games were no exception. But then it’s all crickets.

Trying to make a 3D game doesn’t work when the core gimmick makes people actively nauseous. It’s one of those cool experiences for a few minutes, but it inevitably wears out their welcome. Even the 3DS, which was far from a failure, succeeded despite the gimmick, not because the gimmick was there, as the player was able to turn off the feature.

Wii U

The Wii U was blessed with many classics, from The Wonderful 101 to Bayonetta 2. The Wii U was the first Nintendo console to support HD graphics and featured an interesting new accessory in the form of the Wii U Gamepad. It was also backward compatible with the original Wii, so it was like a slam dunk. If only they were pitching it.

The Wii U failed to live up to the high expectations set by its record-breaking predecessor. The gamepad’s central gimmick was rarely utilized in practice. Very few games used it for anything other than an inventory screen. Nintendo’s marketing was very poor, with many customers confusing the Wii U with an accessory and leaving the problem unsolved.

virtual boy

Virtual Boy was designed by Gunpei Yokoi, the father of mobile games. With consoles like Game & Watch, Game Boy and Game Boy His Pocket under his impressive belt, Virtual His Boy seemed destined for great things. Virtual Boy billed itself as the first console capable of stereoscopic 3D graphics and also came with his Virtual Reality Goggles, every kid’s dream in the ’90s. Virtual Boy’s best game would have been the pioneer.

Unfortunately, management tried to make a quick buck instead of having Mr. Yokoi develop the system into the best possible state. Thanks to management intervention, Virtual Boy was a complete commercial failure. The technology had potential but was never given the time or the game to live up to that hype, sadly Yokoi himself passed away a year after his His dream of a 3D gaming VR console has come to an end.

Miitomo

Miitomo is Nintendo’s first company to enter the social media market. For a game like Nintendo that has been slow to take online games, Miitomo was a pleasant surprise. It was a fun (and free) way to connect with friends in the online world with cute Miis. The question system in particular garnered a lot of laughter from Nintendo fans.

Unfortunately, Miitomo’s player base declined rapidly in the first few months. Because Nintendo didn’t know what else to do with this concept. There were no updates, people just played for quick rewards. It closed after just two years on the market, and it doesn’t look like Nintendo is revisiting the concept any time soon.

PS vita

The PS Vita was the next evolution of the mobile game monster that was the PSP. All eyes were on the Vita to at least meet expectations to fill such a big shoe. Unfortunately Sony itself didn’t seem interested in supporting it. Despite the improvements, the Vita proved to be “too good” for both developers and gamers.

For one thing, the system was so powerful that it required more expensive memory cards. It seems that the big companies didn’t know what to do with all that power and didn’t want to bother with the calculations of their ventures. Publishers were hesitant about the $40 list price. In hindsight, it’s a very funny concern, as mobile games account for more than half of all video game revenue.

Sega Saturn

The Sega Saturn was Sega’s console following the moderately successful Sega Genesis. In an attempt to continue the console hype, Saturn boasted Sega’s first console capable of running 3D polygonal graphics. With these cutting-edge graphics, classics like Virtua His Fighter and Panzer Dragoon flourished.

Unfortunately, that initial success quickly waned, especially since the cancellation of Sonic Extreme killed the console’s hype. , it wouldn’t be too surprising if people gave up on it. Many of the console’s flaws stem from poor decisions made by Sega’s upper management regarding its development.

dreamcast

The Dreamcast was Sega’s answer to the burgeoning console wars between PS2, GameCube and Xbox. The console had some truly creative offerings that breathed fresh air into an increasingly corporate market. Additionally, it was the first console to push online modes and included other innovations such as motion sensors, second screen functionality, video chat, 480p resolution and even voice commands.

Unfortunately, the Dreamcast lost out to the hype of industry giant PS2. Also, gamers lost faith in Sega after the failure of Sega CD, Saturn, and 32x. And with Ocarina of Time, Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil 2, and StarCraft all debuting on competing consoles, there was no “killer app” at launch. Simply put, Dreamcast is a case study of how not to release a console.

