Johnson: The US Tech Sector Vs. China’s Economic Imperialism

In the first two terms of Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations with the West deteriorated sharply. And now, following Xi’s recent election to his third term, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears to be working overtime to export its vision of an authoritarian society to the world.

One of the ways they are advancing this goal is through technological innovation.

From its tech-leading Made in China 2025 Plan to its Belt and Road initiative to support infrastructure and development in other countries, China is laser-focused on becoming the world’s leading superpower, with major economies developing technology and exports. increasingly dependent on. .

With everything from manufacturing to supply chains dependent on technology, China’s leaders know that innovation and investment in its own technology sector will help China lead the development of critical technologies. increase.

From artificial intelligence to microchips, harnessing these next-generation technologies is essential to staying competitive in the 21st century economy. China recognizes this and knows that the future will be led by those who innovate first and win the battle on key core technologies.

That is why China’s aggressive ambitions and commitment to innovation to outperform the United States and its allies should concern us all. The stakes in today’s battle of innovation are too high. As China dominates the technology race, security and economic risks become more acute.

Washington has taken steps in recent months and years to curb China’s growing influence. But more needs to be done not only to blunt China’s growing competitive threat, but to strengthen U.S. companies to continue to compete and lead on the world stage.

Despite knowing China’s ambitions and recognizing the importance of strengthening America’s tech companies, Congress has decided to tie the hands of the biggest innovators and ensure that American companies win this battle of innovation. We are considering anti-innovation legislation that would make it more difficult to

Losing this battle would threaten strong domestic economies, strong national security, and the global advancement of democratic values ​​through a free and open internet.

The importance of technology to the US economy and national security is clear. In 2021, the US technology sector will account for 9.3% of the Americas’ GDP of about $1.8 trillion and is represented by both large established technology companies and start-ups. These companies develop not only advanced computing, artificial intelligence and hypersonic innovations, but also tools that support efficient day-to-day operations in all sectors, free of charge to the public, and use technology to support the national economy and national security. is the backbone of

This is especially true in North Carolina. In North Carolina, the tech industry has grown twice as fast as his national average since 2013, and the Department of Defense (DOD) makes up her second-largest economic sector in the state. North Carolina pioneers the production of essential technologies, strengthens our economy, and ensures national security. Durham-based manufacturer Wolfspeed, for example, has also announced plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility to produce silicon carbide wafers, a key component of semiconductors. In September, the Duke University professor was named his White House coordinator for his CHIPS implementation at the National Economic Council.

But you can’t take your feet off the gas.

As China’s geopolitical and economic agenda becomes increasingly aggressive, it is more important than ever to strengthen the domestic technology sector that underpins its economic and national security advantages. Going forward, Congress must support policies that encourage innovation and foster the American tech companies that give us a competitive edge against foreign adversaries.

Jake Johnson is a Republican representing the 113th District in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

