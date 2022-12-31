Folio Photonics Optical Data Storage Innovations for Enterprise Data Centers





At CES 2023, Folio Photonics will unveil enterprise-grade optical data storage solutions. Here’s what we know so far:

Image: Adobe Stock

Folio Photonics announced that it will unveil the first-ever enterprise-scale optical disc data storage solution at CES 2023 on January 58 in Las Vegas. This new technology is designed to make data archiving accessible, active, digitally secure and sustainable, while significantly reducing the initial and total cost of ownership of data storage and backup.

Companies around the world today store and back up their data in massive cloud data warehouses, data centers, edge centers, tapes and disks. However, from energy usage to accessibility, reliability, and cost, each storage system has its own strengths and weaknesses. This report describes the latest release of Folio Photonics and what it has to offer for those looking for new storage alternatives.

Optical multi-tier enterprise disk storage solution

Folio Photonics, a company focused on data storage innovation, will unveil the first enterprise-scale optical data storage system at CES 2023. The company claims to have created a system that goes beyond traditional disk storage by leveraging breakthroughs in materials.

The new Folio Photonics Storage System is a licensed technology spun off by Professor Kenneth Singer from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and its National Science Foundation Center for Layered Polymer Systems.

The company describes the system as a high-capacity optical storage solution with improved write/read capabilities. A single folio disc has the same storage capacity as over 100 DVDs, with a long-term roadmap of up to 10 TB on a single disc.

Folio Photonics CEO Steven Santamaria said: CES and the opportunity to demonstrate how Folio Photonics has achieved major breakthroughs in multi-layer optical storage disk technology that enables unprecedented levels of cost, security, performance and sustainability advantages. looking forward to it.

Benefits of Folio Photonics’ Latest Solutions

Folio Photonics technology overcomes historical optical limitations and reshapes the trajectory of archival storage. The company explains that the new disks are designed for data center and hyperscale customers. This system can reduce the initial costs associated with storage and backup.

The technology uses no power when the disk is not being accessed, and even when active, the system has minimal climate control requirements, thus meeting environmental social and governance requirements. The company turned to new fluorescent materials to alleviate the inter-layer crosstalk problem present in traditional reflective optical storage media such as DVDs and Blu-ray discs.

Storage tiers of 16 or more per disk are extremely thin, dense, and random-accessible. Data are written and accessed via a proprietary drive with a new confocal optical pickup unit that can track layers at high spin speeds.

Planning for future data storage

Demand for future-proof data storage hardware systems will continue to grow as global digitalization accelerates. Enterprises looking to store and back up their systems, architectures, and high-value data expect long-lived, high-capacity systems that are instantly accessible when needed.

However, most current data storage solutions may not be able to sustain cloud and data center costs due to the amount of data that needs to be stored. This makes low-cost storage solutions attractive and in increasing demand.

With intrusion protection, encryption to mitigate ransomware, and physical resilience, Folio Photonics leverages existing technology to provide a solution to the growing global data storage crisis. We invest in innovation that rethinks.

Leveraging patented material science advances, Folio Photonics has developed the first economically viable enterprise-scale optical storage disc with dynamic multi-layer write/read capabilities. This fundamentally enables the development of low-cost/high-capacity disk storage.

