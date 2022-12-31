Download BLACKTAIL Razor1911 for free





BLACKTAIL Razor1911 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

BLACKTAIL Razor1911 Game Overview for PC 2022

Be the guardian of the forest or make nightmares of horror. Create the legend of Baba Yaga and live out her origins in BLACKTAIL, a unique blend of intense shooting combat, magic and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world. A young girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a Slavic settlement in the Middle Ages. When your vivid memories of your past return as foul spirits on foot, you’ll be left with no other choice but to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your mystery. * Decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and see the impact of your decisions on your skills with BLACKTAIL’s Morality System. * Track down elusive spirits with your trusty bow and gauntlet, and engage in exciting boss battles. * Craft arrows and potions, hunt wild game, and gather resources to survive in the ominous forest. * Find hidden treasures to learn more about your surroundings and history. * Collect lost recipes and brew elixirs to improve your abilities and shape your play style.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download package / Re packer: Razor1911 Game file name: BLACKTAIL_Razor1911.zip Game download size: 12 GBMD5SUM: ea12c5f9e46ec77f083ba37b46a485c9

System requirements for BLACKTAIL Razor1911

Before you start BLACKTAIL Razor1911 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only) * Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD FX-4300 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon RX 470 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only) * Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER / Radeon RX 590 * DirectX: v12 * Storage: 20 GB available space

