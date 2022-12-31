Download Fastraq TENOKE for free





Fastraq TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup with single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, racing and indie game.

Fastraq TENOKE PC Game 2022 Overview

Fastraq is a sci-fi based high-speed, anti-gravity racing game. Drive on roller coaster like tracks, beat your opponents and engage in combat. Experience tight turns, 360-degree loops and intense combat.

Hypersonic mode

In HIGH MODE, you race against 14 AI opponents at speeds of 2,000 mph on rollercoaster like, spiral and curved tracks.

Hyper combat mode

In hyper combat mode, you engage in intense 2000 mph machine combat with 14 AI opponents. You can use a variety of weapons like plasma weapon or bullets to destroy your opponent.

military campaign

Dive straight into campaign mode. The campaign consists of 20 unique levels. Each level is more difficult than the previous one. And you need to win a level to unlock the next level.

vehicles

There are six different cars to choose from. Depending on which track you want to race on, choose your vehicle and plan your race to win.

Features

* Works well with a controller * Intense combat racing * Competitive AI * Roller coaster like tracks * 5 game modes * 5 levels of difficulty

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/reload set TENOK Game file name: Fastraq_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 3.4 GBMD5SUM: 1931d68d59bdd662e1a5c3213286b801

Fastraq TENOKE System Requirements

Before you start Fastraq TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10 or later * Processor: Intel Core i5 4th Gen or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 4 GB * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 4 GB available space * Notes Extra: The game works well with both console and keyboard. You may need to connect the console after starting the game.

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10 or later * Processor: Intel Core i5 6th Gen or equivalent * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 4 GB available space * Notes Extra: The game works well with both console and keyboard. You may need to connect the console after starting the game.

Download Fastraq TENOKE for free

Click on below button to start Fastraq TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

