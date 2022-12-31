



River City Girls 2 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

River City Girls 2 TENOKE PC Game 2022 Overview

The River City Girls are ready for Round 2! When an old foe returns for revenge, Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki–joined by newcomers Marian and Brophy–take to the streets for an all-new adventure packed with new abilities, enemies, allies, locations, and more! Team up for local or online co-op, then smash the bad guys into the dirt with all-new guard smashing attacks, powerlifting combos, elemental status effects, and other knuckle-breaking techniques! Level up to earn new moves, buy items and accessories in over 40 shops, and recruit defeated enemies and hired rich men to help you on your way! River City is bigger than ever, offering more areas to explore, more things to destroy, and a day and night cycle! With non-linear gameplay, unique character VO, and an otherwise epic soundtrack by Megan McDuffee, River City Girls 2 will keep you in the fray until all your enemies shout “BARF!” Key Features: o Six playable characters, each with their own fighting styles and upgradeable move combos! o Improved combat: sentinel guards, take-off combos, elemental attacks, and more! o River City is bigger than ever! New locations with multiple paths and secret areas! o Play solo or team up with a friend, locally or online, the new “Hire Rich” help you in battle! Get recruits at once! o A large number of NPCs to meet, interact with and smack in the face – including surprise surprises!

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR THIS VERSION Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/reload collection TENOK File name: River_City_Girls_2_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 6.0 GBMD5SUM: f53abd3e9311756d7e82f26357402923

River City Girls 2 TENOKE System Requirements

Before you start River City Girls 2 TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel (R) Core 2 Duo E7500 * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or equivalent * DirectX: v11 * Storage : 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: AMD Phenom (TM) II X6 1035T @ 3100 MHz / Intel (R) Core (TM) i7 3770 @ 3400 MHz or higher * Memory: 8 GB bytes of RAM * Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series / NVIDIA GTX 950 or higher * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 6 GB available space

