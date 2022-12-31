Sleep paralysis The Uncanny Valley TENOKE Free Download





Sleep Paralysis The Uncanny Valley TENOKE

Sleep paralysis The Uncanny Valley TENOKE

hypothesis

16. August 2018 – Barclay Valley, British Columbia, Canada Thomas suffers from sleep paralysis and you are trying to find a cure for this horrific experience. As the days go by you will suddenly wake up…you don’t have sleep paralysis…it’s still your room, but something is different…something different. In the following chapters, you will experience the trauma that has haunted Thomas for a long time. long time. Afraid of flights? abusive exes? Shocking movies? back rooms? Experience this shock in the game, make different decisions that affect your gameplay, solve puzzles to make progress and keep your sanity so as not to lose your mind. There will also be a unique PT episode! Your decisions will also affect whether you fall into the dark and lose your mind, or survive and emerge stronger.

Key Features

Told Story – Thomas writes about the events that happened to him over the past few days. You are accompanied by his narration. MAKE MEANINGFUL DECISIONS – Some of your decisions have an impact not only on the story but also on your immediate experience in the game. Managing Fear and Stress – Thomas can handle a certain amount of stress. You need to make sure that you are dealing with his fears and stress in the right way. Puzzle Solving – You will solve puzzles during certain parts of the game in order to progress. for Thomas. You can do this by paying attention to all the information provided in the game (narration, websites, notes, images, videos, etc…) Multiple Endings – The combination of choices you make will unlock a different ending. Warning: The game may potentially induce seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. The player is advised at discretion.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Some of the topics revolve around mental illness. Some of its contents may not be suitable for all ages. The player is advised at discretion.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download package/Repacker: TENOKE File name: Sleep_Paralysis_The_Uncanny_Valley_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 11 GBMD5SUM: 470a6f05a641e610c

Sleep paralysis system requirements The Uncanny Valley TENOKE

Before you start Sleep Paralysis The Uncanny Valley TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel (R) Core (TM) i7-8700 CPU * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 10 GB available space * Sound Card: NVIDIA High Definition

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Sleep paralysis The Uncanny Valley TENOKE Free Download

Click on below button to start Sleep Paralysis The Uncanny Valley TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

