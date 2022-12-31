Georgia Tech v Virginia Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Andy Demetra | Yellow Jacket Voice

Virginia’s unofficial school song, Good Old Song, is set to the music of Auld Lang Syne.

It’s only fitting that Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2) welcomes the No. 13 Cavaliers to the McCamish Pavilion to return to ACC play on New Year’s Eve. The Yellow Jackets needed a 10-day recharge after being frustrated in his ACC’s home opener against Clemson. Virginia (9-2, 1-1 ACC), ACC champion Josh Pastner’s preseason pick, saw his last conference game drop to Miami, but will be on the lookout for his 10th straight win against Tech.

The ball is chipped before it drops, allowing Tech to try to recreate the last time they hosted their ranked ACC opponents on December 31st.

In preparation for Techs’ final game before the calendar turns to 2023, enjoy my chart top notes (12pm, Georgia Tech Sports Network at Legend Sports):

Miles Kelly has scored 44 points in his last three games for Tech, 34 of them in the second half. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

At first glance, Virginia’s roster looks like a glitch.

Did the site admin forget to update last season’s roster page? As a result, Virginia returned 91.4% of the NCAA’s highest scoring since last season, including 58 of the 63 points scored against Georgia Tech in Charlottesville.

That helped the Cavaliers move up to No. 2 in the national rankings before sliding in the last two games. Among the Cavaliers’ top repeaters:

At 5-foot-10, Kihei Clarke (11.2 points average, 5.5 assists average) leads the ACC in assists and is a shrewd point guard with an Alvarado-esque knack for making tough shots. . He drives the paint and excels at passing outs or pump-faking fouls and crafty shots. Catch and rip, and drive from short corners. His 26 points in a tenacious, six-to-seven foul count was his ACC his season best for him. The Cavaliers have complemented him with his plus from his sixth grade to his eighth grade Ben Vander from Ohio. Ben Vanderplass is a proficient passer from the post, and he can step out and hit threes. The technology came out last year, but it’s been well off the screen, lurking as a perimeter catch-and-shoot threat.

The Cavaliers played their final game without guard Reese Beekman (9.4 average, 5.1 average) due to a prolonged hamstring injury. The 6-3, 190-pound junior is Virginia’s best slasher and floor-breaking playmaker. Early in Virginia’s mover-blocker offense, Tech can’t get away from the cutter and needs to stay disciplined late on the shot clock, and the Cavaliers have also recently had three-pointers with uneven shooting from his range. is suffering from performance issues. Are they making a more concerted effort to attack from the dribble? They’re going to get Kadin Shedrick, 6-11, and Francisco Cafalo, 7-1, more involved in blowing up defenders with duck-ins. Notable: Virginia faced the zone with 2.6% of offensive possessions this year, according to Synergy. Is there any chance Saturday will work to your advantage at Techs?

*****

In Virginia’s 66-46 victory over Albany Wednesday, Clark surpassed Mark Price for the 10th time in ACC history.

Of course, Price did it in one less season, averaging a staggering 36.5 minutes per game over his four-year career.

Deivon Smith played the last 59 minutes without turning the ball over. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

In his last three games at the McCamish Pavilion, Myles Kelly scored 10 points in the first half and 34 in the second half. His 3-pointers His shots His splits are even more amazing.

Miles Kelly vs. Georgia, Alabama, Clemson

Point FG 3pt. First half 103/18 (16.7%) 2/122 Second half 3411/16 (68.8%) 6/8

Virginia played Albany without Beekman, an ACC All-Defensive guard who likely has a tracking device on Kelly. Georgia Tech can’t be indecisive with his shoehorn dribble drive or jumpstop in the paint. Virginia wants to center the action in the pack line defense. They’ll also need to headhunt the screen well and not get swallowed by the Virginia hedge (note: Deivon Smith posted an impressive 59:06 after committing the final turnover. doing).

The Yellow Jackets did a better job at half court against Clemson, scoring from the second and third sides. This could be important for a Virginia team that limits transitions and early offensive shots. It sounds silly considering they rank 19th in the nation for defensive efficiency, or perhaps that indicates their extremely high defensive standards, but the Cavaliers have a reputation for what they are used to seeing. The athleticism of Jaron Moore and Javon Franklin could be key to 4th and 5th place.

*****

Gardner entered Saturday’s game with 2,113 career points, the fourth-highest among active players in the country.

In overview, Rodney Howard, Kyle Sturdevant, Javon Franklin, Lance Terry, Deavon Smith and Devo Coleman entered the season with 2,132 career points.

It may have been overshadowed, but Stardivant’s 14 points against Clemson tied his career-high in ACC play.

*****

Freshman guard Isaac McNeely made his first career start for Virginia on Wednesday, scoring five points in 27 minutes. Poca High School, where he won back-to-back West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year awards.

Unfortunately, his bio fills in the lead a bit.It doesn’t mention his high school nickname.McKneely played for the Poca Dots.

*****

You are now ready to go. I hope you are too. Join Legend Sports for pre-game coverage on the Georgia Tech Sports Network starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. See you in McCamish.

*****

You are now ready to go. I hope you are too. Join Legends Sports for pre-game coverage on the Georgia Tech Sports Network starting at 7:00 PM ET. See you at the McCamish Pavilion.

-advertisement-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/inside-the-chart-georgia-tech-vs-virginia-123022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos