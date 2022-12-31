INDX Summit: Seeking Financial Inclusion, Philippines Harnesses Fintech Power





Held on November 23 at the Enderan Tent in Taguig City, the second day highlights of the INDX Summit 2022 ranged from Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse to Digital Currency Fundamentals and Potential Off-Tech.

The Philippines has pushed the adoption of blockchain technology to spur innovation and revive its ailing economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This, according to former Public Works Secretary and Senator Mark Biller, has helped propel the country to continue to innovate despite the adversity it has brought to the healthcare industry. .

“The pandemic has revealed and brought urgency to necessary reforms in public health, social safety nets, disaster response, rural development and more,” he said in his welcome speech. “But what has powered all these reforms is the digital imperative that going digital is the way and that is the key.”

For industry players, embedding distributed ledger technology into their services and day-to-day activities will allow the Philippines to be at the forefront of technological innovation while also providing solutions to common problems facing the country. But blockchain isn’t the only technology to watch. Even lurking in the shadow of fintech and the highly volatile and speculative markets of cryptocurrencies promises to transform the financial industry and achieve what global leaders have sought to achieve: financial inclusion. I’m here. .

Entrepreneurs and thought leaders invited to speak at the high-level event all agreed that in order to achieve financial inclusion in the Philippines, we must focus on strengthening three things: education, talent pools and partnerships. agreed.

Transition to a cash-light economy

Every country in the world is undergoing digital transformation, and the Philippines refused to be left behind. While the pandemic has unraveled the poor health of the country’s health sector, it has brought a bright spot to the fintech industry, which is driving the adoption of digital transactions, cashless payments and open finance.

Todd Schweitzer, co-founder and CEO of Brankas, said one of the underestimated features of open finance is that it reduces the dependence on traditional banks to build their own digital apps. pointed out.

Photo: (left to right) event organizers Daniella Laurel, John Broxis, Edison Tsai, Mark Goliseta, Todd Schweitzer and Derrick Roy

Schweitzer consists of Derrick Loi, General Manager of International Business for Digital Technologies at Ant Group, Mark Gorriceta Attorney-at-Law, Managing Partner of Gorriceta Africa Cauton and Saavedra, and John Broxis, Managing Director of Open Banking Exchange and Europe I gave a lecture at a panel to be held.

Emphasizing the efficiencies offered by open finance, Schweitzer said the latest technology targets the 78% of unbanked Filipinos that traditional banks couldn’t, adding, “The real innovation is there. there is,” he said.

Meanwhile, MayaPhilippines Chief Strategy Officer Paolo Azzola described his first trip to the Philippines in 2015. There, 99% of his Filipinos use physical cash to pay for goods and services, and only 1% utilize digital transactions.

Citing previous estimates, Azzola said the Philippines “has come a long way” in adopting digital payments, with 20% of the population using cashless transactions by 2020. He further predicts that this figure will reach 50% by 2023.

“This may sound like an easy statistic to get, but it required a great deal of work (and) collaboration with financial institutions, banks and, of course, regulators,” he noted.

Isabel Radid, Acting Chief Operating Officer and CEO of PayMongo, acknowledged that the pandemic has served as a means to introduce Filipinos to mobile wallets, but the rapid rise in digital payments means that cashless transactions will be less frictional. He emphasized that this is likely due to the fact that many people are sticking to using e-wallets. Even after pandemic restrictions were eased.

Manish Bhai, Founder and CEO of UNO Digital Bank, said these developments show the positive effects of digitization.

“Digitalization is not just about digitization. Digitization is nothing without efficiency. It’s an economic benefit,” said Bhai.

On the concept of how cashless payments can help build financial inclusion, Azolla said the shift to digital transactions will enable Filipinos to access credit and provide a safe environment to invest safely. He emphasized the tragedy in Tacloban province, where many locals rely on paper for their savings. Money was reduced to ashes after the disaster.

While fintech is slowly booming, the question arises whether traditional banks will be able to keep up with the competition, or whether it will soon become a thing of the past as open finance emerges. , Radid said he believes that while the popularity of digital banking is gaining momentum, the two entities will continue to coexist.

Photo: (left to right) Daniela Laurel, Manish Bai, Isabel Liddard and Paolo Azzola

“The lines between digital and traditional banks are starting to blur. It will depend on whether fintech companies and traditional banks continue to work together towards financial and digital inclusion.”

Dr. Roberto Martin Galan, dean of the John Gokongway School of Management at Ateneo de Manila University, also addressed the issue in a separate panel, arguing that traditional banks remain integral to the fintech industry to this day. claimed.

“We all believe that financial inclusion and fintech is a one-way street. No, but that’s not true.As an educational institution, we want to understand banking because of the costs, the learning curve, and the trustees involved.We want to create the skill sets of the future, but also to create a more inclusive financial sector. We also want to understand the consumer payment points in the industry so that we can actually facilitate it,” Garan said.

Education remains the main key to inclusivity

The Philippines will have a staggering 96.62% literacy rate in 2022, just 0.15% lower than neighboring Singapore, according to World Population Review. While the figure is considered a feat for a developing country, it casts a shadow over the overall education situation in the Philippines, where the number of out-of-school youth (OSY) has snowballed since the pandemic. I’m here.

According to 2017 Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, 9% of Filipinos aged 6 to 24, or 3.53 million, were considered OSY. That figure ballooned to 16.9% in January 2020, and peaked at 25.2% in April of the same year, according to a United Nations Children’s Fund study.

And despite a $1 billion budget for the education sector, a 2019 poll conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) put the Philippines at the bottom of the education rankings compared to its Southeast Asian neighbors. There, it paints a grim picture of how the Philippines is being advertised. I can’t catch up with the rest of the world because of my English ability.

All of the INDX panelists agreed that this was a cause for concern, stating that without proper education, Filipinos are digitally literate and have adopted children, but without financial literacy, they are unable to afford financial inclusion. is not achieved and that this is only possible with proper education.

To combat this, while ensuring that the country’s technical talent remains high, Galang said the academy would upgrade its curriculum and create programs to improve students’ technical skills and improve STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

“Technology and (and) finance are here to stay,” Galang said, adding that his team is looking for partnerships with the private sector to provide and expand financial inclusion to the community.

Radu Tatuk, Senior Financial Sector Specialist at the World Bank, said improvements in the education sector could have positive knock-on effects, create better job opportunities for Filipinos and improve the state’s competitiveness in all sectors. I’m here.

Focus on soft skills as well as hard skills

However, Wei Zhou, President and CEO of Coins.ph, said companies are focused on hiring workers with strong technical skills, often leaving behind those with less technical skills. Therefore, the country also needs to improve the way talent is screened, he said.

“What we need is to really upgrade the people who actually work in these buildings to be more entrepreneurial and more hands-on,” Wei said. I mentioned it with reference to my employer. He added that changing the mindset of the local workforce will drive the digital economy wave in the Philippines.

Photos: (left to right) Daniela Laurel, Radu Tatuk, Robert Martin Galan and Christo Georgiev

Zhou hears from fellow panelists Christo Georgiev, Finscore Country Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Galang, and Tatucu to upskill and fine-tune their workforce to keep up with a rapidly changing industry. agreed on the need to

Georgiev added that businesses need to strengthen the soft skills of often-overlooked people, emphasizing that these competencies can help build bridges between communities, organizations, public and private sectors, and governments. Did.

Azzola had previously said that the Philippines has a rich talent pool and excels in various industries, but Tatucu said the lack of domestic living opportunities and poor work-life have left local talent scarce. He said he was forced to seek greener pastures outside the area. Governments should work with fintech companies to make improvements.

