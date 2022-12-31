Realme rolls out Android 13 update to Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro





According to Realme, the update will be released in stages. This update will be randomly pushed to a total of 15% of users and will undergo a broader rollout by the end of December after confirming there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in a few days.

This update provides firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.

The Realme UI 4.0 update brings Android 13 specific changes to both devices. These include aquamorphic design theme colors, advanced privacy options, and more. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is upgraded with HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize frame rates and balance performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Full changelog here

Aquamorphic design

– Add theme color with aquamorphic design for better visual comfort.

– Apply the aquamorphic design philosophy to your animations to make them natural and vibrant.

– Add a shadow reflection clock with shadows to simulate the orientation of the sun and moon.

– Add world clock widget on home screen to show time in different time zones.

– Optimize the UI layer for a clearer and cleaner visual experience.

– Apply real-world physics to your animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

– Adapt responsive layout to accommodate different screen sizes and improve readability.

– Optimize the widget design to help you find information easier and faster.

– Optimize fonts for better readability.

– Enrich and optimize functional illustrations by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

efficiency

– Add large folders to home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with a single tap, and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

– Add media playback controls and optimize quick settings experience.

– Adds markup tools for screenshot editing.

– Added support for adding widgets to the home screen to make information display more personalized.

– Add smart sidebar. Show Smart Sidebar within an app and tap another app in Smart Sidebar to open it in a floating window.

– Upgrade Notes Doodle. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

– Optimize your shelves. Swipe down on the home screen to show the shelf by default. You can search for content online and on your device.

seamless interconnection

– Optimize multi-screen connections. You can open multiple mobile apps on your connected PC for efficient multitasking.

– Optimize screencasts so that cast content automatically adapts to the target screen.

– Optimized earphone connection to give you a more seamless and simple experience.

personalization

– Add Bitmoji to provide more Always-On Display animations.

– Optimize Bitmoji to provide more Always-On Display animations.

– Added Insight Always-On Display for more personalized Always-On Display settings.

– Optimized Insight always-on display to enable more personalized always-on display settings.

– Optimize Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display to make more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security and privacy

– Add automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate your profile picture and display name in chat screenshots to protect your privacy.

– Add periodic clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

– Optimize Private Safe. Encrypt all your files with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to enhance the security of your private files.

Health and Digital Wellbeing

– With Kids Space, the browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

– Added kid space. Kid Space automatically switches the browser app to Kids Mode to create a child-friendly space.

– Add eye comfort to your kid’s space to protect your child’s eyesight.

Performance optimization

– Optimize Dolby sound effects with enhanced spatial awareness and more accurate sound sources.

– Add Dynamic Computing Engine to improve system speed, stability, battery life and app experience.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/realme-rolls-out-android-13-update-to-realme-gt-neo-3t-and-realme-narzo-50-pro-11672471479712.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos