Google Pixel 7 users report serious issues





Many Pixel 7 owners have reported serious hardware issues with the phone’s rear camera, with varying levels of success getting support from Google.

Many Pixel 7 owners report severe hardware issues

2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

According to this trending thread on the official Google support forums and some reports on Reddit, it appears that part of the Pixel 7’s rear camera lens shattered spontaneously and was not damaged by the user.

One owner found that when he took the phone out of its padded jacket, the rear-facing camera glass had a hole in the middle of the phone, making the wide-angle lens unusable. , who had a similar experience and claimed to have the same issue here, not dropped or bumped and in a protective case.

Perhaps the most surprising account comes from an unlucky user on the Google support forums, claiming “It’s the same here!” The phone was on the table, the camera was pointing up, and it just popped out!

Elsewhere, Twitter user Heydon Faber reported the same issue, blaming the issue for a manufacturing defect, with attached photos as proof. Others responded that they were suffering from similar problems, further claiming that Google was unwilling to fix the problem and that repairs were estimated to cost hundreds of dollars.

A subsequent reply from Made by Google’s official account suggests that Google is taking the issue seriously, but there is no indication at this stage of a free replacement or repair. By far the most common answer is that Google is not prepared to cover this failure under warranty. However, at least one of his Pixel 7 Pro owners in this Reddit thread seems to have managed to get a free replacement directly from Google.

It is not known at this time what is causing the problem, but it is speculated that it may be related to sudden changes in temperature. I hope Google will make an official statement on this matter as the answers so far seem to be limited to direct answers to individuals.

If you’ve experienced the problem yourself, we recommend contacting Google or your retailer and explaining the problem. However, we will withhold paying for expensive repairs for now until we know if the problem is officially acknowledged and we are offered a free repair pass.

This isn’t the first time we’ve encountered the problem of smartphone lenses spontaneously shattering. A similar problem hit Samsung with the Galaxy S7 in 2016 and again with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020. Thankfully, unfortunate edge cases like this are extremely rare compared to the total number of smartphones sold, but this can make it harder for manufacturers to identify the source of the problem and delay resolution. there is.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

Forbes Details State-of-the-art Technology Could Give Android Smartphones a Bigger Edge Over iPhones in 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulmonckton/2022/12/30/google-pixel-7-users-are-reporting-a-serious-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos