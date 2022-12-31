Google plans to bring 5G support to Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro in early 2023





In October, Airtel and Reliance Jio launched 5G cellular services in India. Some phones already had 5G enabled, while others had to be activated with a software update.

Since then, several phone makers such as Samsung and OnePlus have rolled out software patches to their devices to enable 5G connectivity.

Even Apple rolled out iOS 16.2 for iPhone 12 and newer models earlier this month. However, Google also did not release an update he promised to release his Pixel smartphone software in December.

Now, the company has revealed that testing is still underway, working with local players Airtel and Reliance Jio to improve connectivity for Pixel phones. So in the first quarter of 2023 we can deliver on our promise.

In a statement to DH, Google said, “We are actively working with Indian operators on the various requirements needed for 5G provisioning and will be launching Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023. We look forward to rolling this out.”

This is understandable given the fact that 5G cellular is known to impact smartphone battery life. It happened to most mobile phones when 5G service went live in his western and some global regions in 2019.

Better testing and optimizations have enabled Google Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro to support faster internet services and last longer throughout the day, even with 5G connectivity turned on.

