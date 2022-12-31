New Year’s Eve 2022: Google Doodle Celebrates Last Day





New Year’s Eve is here and Google Doodle is in festive mode. Here’s what the eve looks like.

New Year’s mode is here! People all over the world welcomed the New Year in style, and Google Doodle went into celebration mode. Today (December 31, 2022), the Google Doodle is celebrating New Year’s Eve. This is the time to say goodbye to 2022 and look forward to new beautiful beginnings in 2023.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve. Reminiscing about 2022 and looking forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for the next year, 2023 will be a great year. Things Happen! 3 2 1,” Google said.

To see Google’s New Year’s Eve celebration doodle, you’ll need to visit Google’s website. You will notice a very colorful animated doodle. Clicking on a doodle will open a new page and cover your screen with confetti. You will also see an animated cone on the left side of the page. Clicking on the cone will again scatter confetti across the screen.

New Year’s Eve, on the other hand, is the last day of the year and is known to be celebrated on December 31st. Also wish her a happy new year 2023 to her close and dear ones via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other socials. media platform. If you want to send WhatsApp stickers or GIFs of him in the New Year, you can do it in the following ways.

How to send Happy New Year 2023 WhatsApp stickers

1. WhatsApp does not create stickers with specific themes, but you can download third-party sticker apps. Here are the steps you need to follow:

2. Go to Google Play Store and search for Happy New Year 2023 Stickers for WhatsApp in the search bar.

3. From the given options, select the sticker pack you want to download and add it to WhatsApp from the list.

4. Once done, WhatsApp[マイ ステッカー]Inside the tab you will see all the stickers in the pack.

5. Select a sticker from the sticker pack and tap the “Add” button showing the “+” sign. You need to confirm by tapping the “Add to WhatsApp” button.

6. Simply select Happy New Year 2023 stickers and send them to your friends and family.

How to send Happy New Year 2023 WhatsApp GIF Step 1:

Go to WhatsApp and click the individual or group chat you want to send the GIF to.

Step 2:

Tap the smiley icon in the message box.

Step 3:

Click on the GIF option.

Step 4:

Then click the search icon and type Happy New Year 2023.

Step 5:

Choose your favorite GIF from the options that appear on your smartphone screen and tap the send button to share.

