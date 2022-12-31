Tech
Google trending searches in South Africa in 2022
Google recently announced its Year in Search results. This result contains all the information and questions the South African sought in his 2022.
Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals top trending lists and spotlights what the world is searching for, learning and doing. In a year marked by increased load shedding, war in Ukraine, football’s World Cup, and the death of many prominent South Africans, the public turned to Google for more information. rice field.
For the second year in a row, search terms related to Social Relief tended to top South Africa as South Africans sought to find out more about the R350 Sassa Social Relief (SRD) grant.
Wordle, the online word game that captured the world’s attention, was the second most searched term, followed by climate change.
Other buzzwords were about the war in Ukraine, lost luggage, typhoid fever and monkeypox.
When it comes to who South Africans searched for, American rapper Jaden Smith topped the list, followed by his father Will Smith at number two, alongside Chris Rock after his Oscar slapping incident. Searched. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occupied third place and his fourth after a lengthy public trial.
It has been a sad year for South African music, with many high profile deaths. Beloved rapper Riky Rick was the most searched loss. The South African also turned to Google for more information following the deaths of musicians his Dj Sumbody, Takeoff and Dj Dimplez.
Big Brother Mzansi is South Africa’s most searched TV show or movie, coming in at number two on Wednesday, followed by a film adaptation of The Addams Family. Both Black Panther 2 and Wakanda Forever are in the top 10 search trends for TV shows and movies.
It’s no secret that South Africa is a sports-loving nation, and the 2022 Year in Search results sum up this perfectly. Soccer dominates the top three searches, with World Cup 2022 matches being the most popular sports search, followed by Afcon and South African women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana. The rest of the top 10 also includes searches for tennis (Australian Open), rugby (Springboks v All Blacks) and cricket (South Africa v India).
Citizen curiosity remains high, with a variety of questions searched on climate change, current affairs, and pop culture. These searches included what global warming is, what the drought is, who the new Black Panther is, how to check the matrix results online, and more.
Trending searches for 2022 include:
Popular searched terms
top searchers
SRD status check
Wardle
climate change
monkeypox
Ukraine
Statistics SA
typhoid
load shedding
2021 Matrix Results
Russia
Jaden Smith
Will Smith Chris Rock
Johnny Depp
Amber Hurd
Zeenat Simsey
Simon Leviev
Andrew Tate
uncle waffle
Kaspar Njovest v Nakmusic
sonia booth
top search loss
Most searched TV Shows/Movies
Ricky Rick
queen elizabeth 2
Patrick Shy
dj thumb body
take off
Pearl Tower
cool robert
dj dimples
Shane Warne
Anne Heche
Brother Mzansi
Wednesday
stranger things
tinder crook
manifest
House of the Dragon
black panther 2
black adam
purple hearts
Wakanda Forever
Top Searched Sports Terms
Top trending questions
World Cup 2022 match schedule
Afcon
they are children they are children
Australian Open
Kaiser Chiefs vs Amazul
Springboks vs All Blacks
UEFA Nations League
South Africa v India
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates
What is Bubbing
what is global warming
What is Nato
What is the relationship between climate change and drought regularity
What is monkeypox
What is methanol
What is drought
What is the front
What is alopecia
What are NFTs?
Top Trends Who’s Asking
Top trending how-to questions
Who is Andrew Tate
Who is the CEO of Netflix
Who is Jeffrey Dahmer
who is playing in super bowl 2022
What is Amber Heard
Who will be in the 2022 Super Bowl?
who is the watcher
who is the new black panther
Who will run for president in 2024
Who is Julia Fox
How to check matrix results online
How to check Sassa’s status
How to apply for the R350 grant
How to vote for Big Brother Mzansi 2022
how to go live on whatsapp
how to solve rubik’s cube
Cooking method
how to recover facebook account
how to get rid
How to help GBV victims
most searched lyrics
lift me up lyrics
last last lyrics
lyrics under influence
Dali Gwe lyrics
osama lyrics
smile in you senior oatsmugi lyrics
Jeke maan lyrics
god did the lyrics
rihanna lift me up lyrics
rich flex lyrics
The annual Year in Search results are a great example of Google’s commitment to organizing the world’s information and making it accessible and useful to people around the world. Dr. Alistair Mokoena, Country Director of Google South Africa, said this year’s results will help South Africans find more ways to Google when they’re uncertain, sad, or looking for ways to learn more and entertain themselves. indicates that it is a reliable source of information.
|
