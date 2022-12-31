Google trending searches in South Africa in 2022





Google recently announced its Year in Search results. This result contains all the information and questions the South African sought in his 2022.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals top trending lists and spotlights what the world is searching for, learning and doing. In a year marked by increased load shedding, war in Ukraine, football’s World Cup, and the death of many prominent South Africans, the public turned to Google for more information. rice field.

For the second year in a row, search terms related to Social Relief tended to top South Africa as South Africans sought to find out more about the R350 Sassa Social Relief (SRD) grant.

Wordle, the online word game that captured the world’s attention, was the second most searched term, followed by climate change.

Other buzzwords were about the war in Ukraine, lost luggage, typhoid fever and monkeypox.

When it comes to who South Africans searched for, American rapper Jaden Smith topped the list, followed by his father Will Smith at number two, alongside Chris Rock after his Oscar slapping incident. Searched. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occupied third place and his fourth after a lengthy public trial.

It has been a sad year for South African music, with many high profile deaths. Beloved rapper Riky Rick was the most searched loss. The South African also turned to Google for more information following the deaths of musicians his Dj Sumbody, Takeoff and Dj Dimplez.

Big Brother Mzansi is South Africa’s most searched TV show or movie, coming in at number two on Wednesday, followed by a film adaptation of The Addams Family. Both Black Panther 2 and Wakanda Forever are in the top 10 search trends for TV shows and movies.

It’s no secret that South Africa is a sports-loving nation, and the 2022 Year in Search results sum up this perfectly. Soccer dominates the top three searches, with World Cup 2022 matches being the most popular sports search, followed by Afcon and South African women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana. The rest of the top 10 also includes searches for tennis (Australian Open), rugby (Springboks v All Blacks) and cricket (South Africa v India).

Citizen curiosity remains high, with a variety of questions searched on climate change, current affairs, and pop culture. These searches included what global warming is, what the drought is, who the new Black Panther is, how to check the matrix results online, and more.

Trending searches for 2022 include:

Popular searched terms

top searchers

SRD status check

Wardle

climate change

monkeypox

Ukraine

Statistics SA

typhoid

load shedding

2021 Matrix Results

Russia

Jaden Smith

Will Smith Chris Rock

Johnny Depp

Amber Hurd

Zeenat Simsey

Simon Leviev

Andrew Tate

uncle waffle

Kaspar Njovest v Nakmusic

sonia booth

top search loss

Most searched TV Shows/Movies

Ricky Rick

queen elizabeth 2

Patrick Shy

dj thumb body

take off

Pearl Tower

cool robert

dj dimples

Shane Warne

Anne Heche

Brother Mzansi

Wednesday

stranger things

tinder crook

manifest

House of the Dragon

black panther 2

black adam

purple hearts

Wakanda Forever

Top Searched Sports Terms

Top trending questions

World Cup 2022 match schedule

Afcon

they are children they are children

Australian Open

Kaiser Chiefs vs Amazul

Springboks vs All Blacks

UEFA Nations League

South Africa v India

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

What is Bubbing

what is global warming

What is Nato

What is the relationship between climate change and drought regularity

What is monkeypox

What is methanol

What is drought

What is the front

What is alopecia

What are NFTs?

Top Trends Who’s Asking

Top trending how-to questions

Who is Andrew Tate

Who is the CEO of Netflix

Who is Jeffrey Dahmer

who is playing in super bowl 2022

What is Amber Heard

Who will be in the 2022 Super Bowl?

who is the watcher

who is the new black panther

Who will run for president in 2024

Who is Julia Fox

How to check matrix results online

How to check Sassa’s status

How to apply for the R350 grant

How to vote for Big Brother Mzansi 2022

how to go live on whatsapp

how to solve rubik’s cube

Cooking method

how to recover facebook account

how to get rid

How to help GBV victims

most searched lyrics

lift me up lyrics

last last lyrics

lyrics under influence

Dali Gwe lyrics

osama lyrics

smile in you senior oatsmugi lyrics

Jeke maan lyrics

god did the lyrics

rihanna lift me up lyrics

rich flex lyrics

The annual Year in Search results are a great example of Google’s commitment to organizing the world’s information and making it accessible and useful to people around the world. Dr. Alistair Mokoena, Country Director of Google South Africa, said this year’s results will help South Africans find more ways to Google when they’re uncertain, sad, or looking for ways to learn more and entertain themselves. indicates that it is a reliable source of information.

