Recruit from alternative educational pathways to build a healthy technical workforce





In 2022, the UK government announced that it would discontinue the so-called Mickey Mouse degree.

In dubbing that phrase, they mentioned courses deemed not worthwhile enough to develop the workforce of the future. You might think that. But who can make such definitive decisions about which educational paths and skills are worthwhile?

Recruitment does not have to be based on a good fit of courses and duties. This creates debate about where companies should look for talent and which skills are most valuable. After all, technology is evolving rapidly, and with it so are the skills your business needs to keep up. Despite recent tech market volatility, this has traditionally been a reliable career option, but the industry is still not hiring enough talent to keep up with the pace of innovation.

One thing is for sure, if we are going to meet this demand, neither governments nor companies can afford to fire candidates who have learned the so-called Mickey Mouse course. Soft skills such as creative thinking and problem-solving have become one of the most valuable and sought-after in the tech world. You shouldn’t organize your future tech workforce. In doing so, you risk missing out on a wider range of talent that brings different attributes to the fore.

Unlock new talent pools

The technology industry is changing rapidly, and so are the demands of the job market. However, software engineers in particular still have a difficult role to play. But the demand is so high that companies can’t afford to turn away applicants who haven’t studied computer science. Nonetheless, an increasing number of students are being forced to pursue technical degrees in order to acquire the skills employers deem necessary.

UCAS data shows that admissions to computer science courses have increased by almost 50% over the past decade, and applications for newer courses such as AI have increased by 400%. Meanwhile, the proportion of UK students studying the humanities has fallen from around 28% to around 8%.

But that doesn’t mean they’re less important for the tech-centric workforce of the future. Ignoring them means missing out on talent that is more widely needed.

Diversity of thought through diverse educational pathways

It is widely believed that a non-STEM degree does not equip people with the right skills to work in the tech industry. But this is far from the truth. Working with new technologies such as AI and Quantum often requires soft skills that can only be acquired through non-STEM subjects.

Therefore, companies must recognize the benefits of building teams with diverse mindsets. This means recruiting candidates from different educational routes as well as from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

It’s not all about computer science. In fact, many of the best software engineers come from non-technical backgrounds in the arts and humanities. Because software development is an art and developers are digital artists. Recruiting them only from his STEM subjects in college prevents them from developing the creativity that is an important part of coding. And don’t let them have transferable skills or direct snobs from hiring them.

Learn skills, not qualifications

In fact, it’s important that companies look for more than just qualifications in prospective candidates. Because entitlements are very short-lived. The current half-life of technical skills he has is 2.5 years. In other words, skills are effectively obsolete if they don’t evolve in some way. This makes curiosity, communication and ambition important soft skills to hire, retain and develop.

Curiosity expands an individual’s learning and indicates a desire to take courses to develop new technical skills. Those who demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning are more likely to remain employed. But these individuals also help organizations win their competition. They are not complacent and regularly upskill to incorporate the latest technical thinking and drive innovation.

In an industry that literally drives technological progress, it’s also important that people pursuing technical careers are great problem solvers. A combination of creativity and problem-solving that allows you to talk about the why behind the process beyond what you do is the recipe for successful software he engineer. These soft his skills create a unique communication skill as well as a technical one, which is important at the board level.

Diversity is the spice of life

Rather than eradicate degrees that seem ill-equipped with the growing role of technology in business, we need to understand that the workforce of the future will benefit from diversity. Take the US higher education system, for example. Instead of locking students into a particular subject, they can work on a variety of subjects. This allows students to be more flexible and learn diverse skills that can be transferred to different industries.

Exposure to multiple subjects beyond core STEM qualifications creates a balanced staff ready for the workforce of the future. From a business perspective, bringing teams with diverse skill sets together means benefiting from a balanced workforce that can innovate, evolve and learn, not stagnant.

To remain competitive as a leading tech nation, it is critical that UK businesses understand the relevance of their overtly non-technical talent. Skills-based hiring, rather than obsession with technical qualifications, ensures a steady stream of professionals entering the tech workforce and provides opportunities to meet demand.

About the author

Sam Rowlands is the co-founder and community director of Distributed. Through the Distributed Platform, clients collaborate with a fully managed, globally distributed team of highly skilled software engineers to build and maintain software faster, more efficiently and cost-effectively. can do. More visibility than ever before.

Featured Image: BullRun

