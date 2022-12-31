Center to Launch Digital India Innovation Fund to Promote Deep Tech Startups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar





Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar (middle) with Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Pachomios of Malangkara Orthodox Church (second from left), Bishop Varghese Chakkalakalof Calicut (second from right) and Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil of Thamarassery Diocese (first from right) ), during a visit to the bishop’s palace of Tamarasely. | | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Federal Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the center will soon launch a Digital India Innovation Fund to support deep tech startups in the country. .

The minister made these remarks while addressing more than 1,000 college students as part of the New India: Opportunity Techade program for young India, held here on Friday at the Catholic Bishop House Campus in Tamarasery. .

He said India was a dysfunctional democracy with limited opportunities for growth. We accepted this dysfunction as fact and considered it the price of democracy.

Responding to questions on issues such as job opportunities in the country and migration from Kerala, the minister added that migration is the result of a lack of hope.But India is now about to hit an inflection point. is. His next decade will be Indias Techade. Young Indians have tremendous opportunities. You don’t get this kind of opportunity outside of India. He said we should always have the certainty that this is our land.

Mr Chandrasekhar also attended Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam at Alphonsa English Higher Secondary School, Koranghad, attended by over 5,000 members of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM).

Speaking on the occasion, he said the central government is committed to working with all communities for India’s future. must have an equal opportunity to prosper, he said, adding that the presidency of the G20 and chairman of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence for 2022-23 is a milestone that marks India’s new face. .

Referring to the contribution made by the Christian community, the minister said the community has contributed greatly to the growth and development of Kerala. They are key stakeholders in India’s Amritkar – Journey to the Developed World by 2047.

Mr. Chandrasekhar had lunch with Bishop Mal Remijoz Inchananir of Tamuraseri Diocese, Bishop Varghese Chakalakal of Calicut Diocese and other KCYM members. The Pastor thanked the Missionary Sisters of Mary Immaculate Conception and her team, Sister Celesti, for lunching for the Pastor at the Bishop’s House.

