Google pays $9.5 million to settle Washington DC AG location tracking lawsuit





Google agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine, who earlier this year accused Google of “defrauding users and violating their privacy.” Google also agreed to change some of its practices, primarily regarding how it notifies users about the collection, storage and use of location information.

Racine’s lawsuit, filed in January, alleges that Google tricked consumers into believing it could control whether Google collects and holds their location information and how that information is used. is shown. In practice, consumers using Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing, and profiting from their location information.

Racine’s office also accused Google of adopting “dark patterns.” This is a design choice intended to trick users into performing actions that are not in their best interest. Specifically, the AG office said Google repeatedly urged users to toggle location tracking on certain apps, notifying that certain features would not work properly without location tracking turned on. team found that the app in question didn’t even need location data. They claimed that Google “made it impossible for users to opt out of having their location tracked.”

The $9.5 million payout is a small one for Google. Last quarter, it took him less than 20 minutes for parent company Alphabet to make that much money. Any changes the company makes to its practices as part of the settlement may have a greater impact.

Users who currently have certain location settings turned on will receive a notification with instructions on how to turn off each setting, delete associated data, and limit how long Google can keep that information. Users who set up a new Google Account will be notified of location-related account settings that are on by default and given the opportunity to opt out.

Google must maintain a web page detailing its location data handling and policies. This includes details on how you can access your location settings and how each setting affects Google’s collection, retention, or use of your location data.

Additionally, Google cannot share your precise location data with third-party advertisers without your explicit consent.The company must delete location data “from IP addresses of devices or web and app activity within 30 days” of obtaining the information.

“Given the enormous level of tracking and surveillance that technology companies can incorporate into their widely used products, it is important to note that important user data, including information about every movement, is collected, tracked and utilized by these. It is fair to let consumers know that we are a company,” Racine said in a statement. “Importantly, this resolution not only provides users with the ability and choice to opt-in to being tracked, but also limits the ways in which user information may be shared with third parties. “

Engadget has reached out to Google for comment.

