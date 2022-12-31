Technology Trends Transforming Retail Customer Experience in 2023 | Retail Customer Experience Ahead of 2023





See how the retail customer experience could change in 2023 and beyond.

December 30, 2022

The arguably always-fluid shopping experience has come a long way from the days when we packed our groceries in baskets on our arms, went from store to store, and ordered clothes from tailors and seamstresses. But we have not yet reached the utopia some predicted. That’s when the refrigerator realizes it’s running out of milk and automatically prompts the store to send more milk with its delivery bot.

It’s not even clear if we want to live in that world. Many opinion leaders predicted that the pandemic would put an end to in-store shopping and boost the prevalence of instant grocery delivery, but that has proven unrealistic.

According to a recent Emarsys report, 54% of shoppers prefer in-person sales over any other channel. For food purchases, he is four times more likely that people will prefer in-person purchases over online.

Most people seem to like to see and touch products before making a selection.New technology is helping the retail industry make this possible. Specifically, the growing maturity of artificial intelligence has brought with it a host of new solutions that retailers are deploying to remove friction from the buying experience while providing the interactions shoppers crave. .

Here are some of the key ways the retail customer experience could change in 2023 and beyond.

Transforming inventory management with AI

Over the last few years, grocery retailers have boarded the digital transformation train. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), grocery stores are digitizing their entire inventory and using machine learning to quickly sort new lines and products into appropriate categories.

But that’s just the first step. AI-powered digital systems offer many ways to improve the shopping experience. Computer vision uses AI to recognize every product from every angle, so there’s no need for cumbersome scanners. Store owners can easily track products from warehouse to shelf, shelf to cart, and cart to checkout.

Better insight into product movement raises the bar for inventory management. Supply chains are still unpredictable, giving planners the foresight they need to order products in time to meet demand.

Store leaders create digital twins, virtual replicas of physical stores, and use them to monitor demand and chart their best-selling (and least popular) products to ensure they don’t run out of stock. can be Digital twins can also apply AI to model the path a customer takes through a store, suggesting optimized layouts that help shoppers find the products they need.

Smart shelf label

With better insight into demand and real-time information on inventory levels, managers are implementing dynamic pricing to reduce spoilage and food waste.

Employing “smart” electronic shelf labels, you can instantly update prices across shelves and across multiple branches without manually replacing price stickers or signage.

At the same time, electronic shelf labels improve the customer experience. They are easy to read and can display product information beyond price, such as recommendations for “compatible” product pairings, nutritional information, and cost per weight or volume.

More self-checkout options

According to Nielsen data, the biggest frustration for shoppers is waiting in long checkout lines. Customers want to find the item, pay, and walk away without waiting for the previous person to count their change or wait for the new cashier to scan the item.

As a result, shrinking lines is a major challenge for retailers, and many solutions are already in operation around the world. Smart carts use computer vision to automatically scan items added to the cart, display running totals, and prompt customers to make digital payments once payment is complete.

An alternative is a smart store that uses cameras on the ceiling and uses computer vision to track products. A self-checkout lane for shoppers to register and pay for items individually. An in-store handheld scanner that connects to a checkout app.

Stores are rethinking talent

While stores are rapidly embracing AI use cases, stores still need human employees, and are rethinking how best to staff them today.

The assumption that each checkout requires a cashier and that employees in store showrooms are “just” shelf stockers is out the window. Yes, fewer cashiers have to manage a large number of payment stations.

In fact, according to a recent Zebra Technologies survey, 43% of retail decision makers are currently working on converting checkout cashier areas into more space for contactless checkout solutions.

Relieved from processing purchases, employees can be redeployed around the store to assist customers by locating products, answering questions, and troubleshooting any problems they encounter. Store leaders want shoppers to be able to interact with a human when they have a question, recognizing that they don’t have to walk around the entire store until they find it.

Shopping experience could improve in 2023

Retail customer experience expectations are evolving in the post-pandemic era, and as the latest technological advancements continue to mature, retail leaders are empowered to implement new solutions.

Using AI to improve inventory levels, upgrade store layouts, replace long checkout lines with automated processes, enhance product information on electronic shelf labels, and redeploy store associates to service roles. There are several ways that stores can offer more products in a smoother way. A fun shopping experience in 2023 and beyond.

Evyatar Ben-Shitrit is Shopic’s Director of Innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retailcustomerexperience.com/blogs/tech-trends-that-will-transform-retail-customer-experience-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos