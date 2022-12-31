2022 Tech’s Revolutionary, Shocking and Spooky Year





In 2022, I saw Chinese hackers steal COVID-19 relief funds from the US government and learned (again) that anything can be hacked.

Also, in the Rackspace situation, we found the cloud to be vulnerable.

Thankfully, after a three-week outage, Rackspace has started restoring old mailboxes frozen by the ransomware.

Over the years to come, we will relearn these lessons (and new lessons) about NFTs, the cryptocurrency crash, meta and other verses. Until a cyber utopia with the perfect balance of cyber protection (SOC, 2FA, etc.), innovation, law enforcement (catch hackers), and education (cyber training).

Until then, let’s wrap up the year with a cyber focus, taking state and global tours to see some interesting tech.

Specifically evasive techniques, deviant techniques, and some creepy techniques.

Technology that literally seeps into our skin is a good place to start.

Most of us may have our phones glued to our hands with a strong adhesive. So why not raise the stakes?

With an RFID chip under your skin, can you open your car door without your keys, or pay for goods in stores without your wallet, credit card or phone? , just like a pet with a chip implanted in case it gets lost. You too can jump right in and reap the benefits of this technology.

The kind folks at Walletmor can get you started right away for about $300. Download the app, activate it, and talk to your doctor about installing it.

Then you’ll be ready to wow cashiers like this guy with 32 implants in the UK.

We’re sure you’ve got some clever fish and chip jokes, but instead of sharing them, let’s move on to some shocking new technology that will help you wake your lazy self out of bed.

Are you the type to hit the snooze button repeatedly? Oh, do I have a cure for it!

How about a wearable that gives you a morning shock to get you out of bed? Yes, Shock Clock 3 is the latest and greatest game to get your day going.

It literally rocks you with its quiet snaps so you’ll wake up in no time.

(Plus, snoozing your alarm won’t rudely wake your spouse or bedmate.) Plus, there are other ways to shock yourself into quitting smoking and drinking.

Think of it as self-administered shock therapy.

In South Florida, Biohacking Health and Fitness lets you high-tech your workout routine.

Biohacking is DIY biology about lifestyle, diet and health changes, with some technology thrown in. Either way, you can either acquire a pulsed session (pulsed electromagnetic field) or dive into an infrared bed with wavelengths between 400 and 700 nm for optimal photobiomodulation.

You’re probably obsessed with vibration plates to take your squats and pushups to the next level. Wow. This is nice and not creepy. that’s your phone.

This next item is on the low-tech side of the house, but a spooky doll with glowing eyes from Central Florida has been getting a lot of media attention this year.

Speaking of creepy, we can’t talk about creepy technology without being aware of the potential consequences (and misuses) of video surveillance. can be tracked.

The American Civil Liberties Union Florida tracks facial recognition closely because it concerns our rights. The concerns and positives are also huge. The ACLU didn’t say how the technology could help fight crime or find the guilty. But if you want to dive in, keep in mind that tools like this are a big plus for law enforcement, so you’ll have to find a balance over the next few years. therefore exit.

All things are in the eye of the beholder.

Perhaps UV baths are the cure for my back pain, and the microchip in my hand will bring me joy when I open the car door without it. A child from another cabbage patch.

Either way, 2023 is just around the corner. See you on groundbreaking tech, spooky tech, and everything else.

Thank you for reading my column again this year. Happy new year. Let’s meet again.

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies.he can be reached at [email protected].

