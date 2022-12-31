NL sick leave hits record levels – these tech solutions are here to help





The Dutch employees seem exhausted. Sick leave levels have not been as high as they are now in 20 years. This is evident from a new trend report on work-related absenteeism and incapacity published by insurance company Nationale-Nederlanden (NN). Over the years, Innovation Origins has featured cases of companies looking to reduce absenteeism by tackling stress and burnout. They do this by leveraging innovative technologies such as VR therapy and burnout-detecting keyboards.

Sick leave in the Netherlands topped a record 5% this year. Not only have sick days skyrocketed, but employees are out of work for longer periods. Mental health issues seem to be the main cause. For example, many employees suffer from stress due to large debts. In addition, winter flu is raging again now. Various tech companies are focusing on tackling employee health issues. Innovation Origins spoke with many of them and put together the top three.

Hypoallergenic VR environment

Healthcare workers, like many other workplace employees, often work under excessive pressure. Based in Groningen, VRelax aims to make Dutch people more mentally healthy through virtual reality relaxation therapy. It works like this: People put on the VR glasses during work hours and have already experienced an average stress reduction of over 40% in just 10-15 minutes.

Sebastiaan Lommelaars, marketing manager at VRelax, told IO: We already knew from the scientific literature that images of nature are the most effective for relaxing the brain. For example, the user is taken to a forest, beach, or alps. Also works well with animal images. Ultimately, though, it’s up to you to decide which environments resonate the most. Often two or he finds himself drawn to three different environmental choices. ”

The best articles in your inbox every Sunday!

This treatment is now used in hospitals, GGD municipal health services, police and defense forces, and others.

Realistic, Hypoallergenic VR Environments Protect Workers from Burnout – Innovation Origins

Do you want to take a walk in the Alps or relax on the beach during your work break? All is possible with the near-realistic VR therapy from Groningen-based VRelax.

respiratory therapy

Paying attention to your breathing is also important to prevent burnout. Glimp, a Delft company, worked with respiratory therapists to develop his two pebble-shaped devices, Pebbles, that help you (re)learn to breathe the right way.

Glimp Founder and CEO Jefta Vriend explains how it works. “Two devices that fit in everyone’s hand. The pebble has a thumb sensor that measures oxygen saturation, heart rate and heart rate variability. We also pay particular attention to acute stress in the body during a session. That data can then be combined to track how exercise is impacting a person. So, the collected data is reported to the client.”

During respiratory therapy, users can choose from a variety of breathing patterns and techniques. Feedback from the client on how the treatment is progressing is very important for the client’s recovery and for developing proper breathing habits. With the help of this therapy, people recover from burnout up to twice as fast.

Exhausted?Delft-based Glimpse helps you breathe – the origins of innovation

Every day, we shine the spotlight on startups. Today is his Glimp based in Delft. They help you hold your breath again.

Analyze typing and mouse movements

How a person uses a computer says a lot about their mental state. For example, by analyzing such data, we can recognize stress and emotions. Work-related stress can ultimately be reduced in this way.

Bob van der Meulen is the co-founder of Intense Solutions. The startup hopes to provide companies with insight into how organizations operate at scale and “very” accurately. Employee behavior reflects how they feel. If I’m stressed, I sit behind my computer screen in a slightly different way than I normally do. You can hit the keys a little harder.Fine motor skills are an invaluable data source

It’s mostly about how the organization works overall. Startups do not provide one-on-one feedback to directors on how employers are managing. Van der Meulen: “That’s too invasive. We manage things at departmental level. For example, HR could use more standing desks. This allows employers to intervene in a very targeted way.

Intense Solutions: From a few students with great ideas to companies with big ambitions – Innovation Origins

It’s hard for big companies to know how their employees are coping. If it’s up to the founder, Intense Solutions will help companies overcome that problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/sick-leave-in-nl-up-to-record-levels-these-tech-solutions-come-in-handy-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos