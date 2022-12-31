‘Deep Tech Startups’: Government Launches Digital India Innovation Fund





Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Indian government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund to support deeptech startups.

The Minister made these remarks during an address to over 1000 college students as part of the New India for Young India: Opportunity Techade programme, held at the Catholic Bishop House Campus in Tamaraseri, Kerala. I was.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Addresses Catholic Bishop House Campus, Tamaraseree, Kerala

The minister spoke at length about how for most of the past 75 years India was a dysfunctional democracy with opportunities for growth limited to a select few. We accepted this dysfunction as fact and considered it the price of democracy. ”

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s vision of a new India has ample opportunities for all Indians to participate in the development process, with hard work and skills being the sole determinants of success.

Responding to questions on issues such as employment opportunities in Kerala and immigration from Kerala, the Minister added: However, India is now approaching an inflection point. His next decade will be Indias Techade. Young Indians have tremendous opportunities. You don’t get this kind of opportunity outside of India. We should always have the conviction that this is our land and that the action is in India.

The Minister had lunch with Bishops Remijoz Inchananiil and Bishop Varghese Chakalakar and other members of the KCYM Kerala Catholic Youth Movement. The Minister grabbed his Twitter handle and thanked Sister Mary Immaculate’s Missionaries and her team, Sister Celeste, for hosting a lunch for the Minister at the Bishop’s House.

Later, Rajeev Chandrasekhar attended Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam, Alphonsa English Higher Secondary School, Kolangad, Kerala and lit the lamp to kick off the event. Sangamam has witnessed the participation of his over 5000 members in the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement.

At the event, he said, “The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is committed to working with all communities for the future of India. should be given equal opportunity to thrive without

Referring to the contribution made by the Christian community, the minister said the community has contributed greatly to the growth and development of Kerala. They are important stakeholders in Amritkar, India. This is a journey to become a developed country by 2047.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar met Sri Raveendranath, managing director and editor-in-chief of Mashrubumi newspaper MV Shreyams Kumar. This was his first visit to the Matrubumi office. The newspaper, which played a key role in uniting the Indians against the British, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The minister met with the newspaper’s senior directors and editors and shared with them Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for transforming India.

