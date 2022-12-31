Top Stories: Apple’s plans for 2023, AirPods tips and tricks and more





Today is the last day of 2022. In short, many Apple fans around the world are enjoying their newly-opened gifts while also looking forward to what 2023 will bring.

In addition to our roundup of expectations for 2023, this week also saw more specific news and rumors about both current and future Apple products, so read on for all the details and wish you a Happy New Year!

What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR/VR headsets, iPhone 15 Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and more

By all indications, 2023 is expected to be a busy year for Apple with its hardware and software updates. From the long-rumored mixed reality headset to his USB-C iPhone model to a series of Macs, the list of updates is quite long, and we’ve rounded it all up in our annual preview guide.

On the software side, of course, we’ll see iOS 17 and macOS 14 at WWDC, but we’ll be adding some new features before that. We’ve put together a list of five new iOS features coming out or expanding next year, including the Apple ID security key feature, Apple Card savings account options, advanced data protection, and emergency SOS via satellite in additional countries. 8 helpful tips for new AirPods and AirPods Pro owners

Got AirPods or AirPods Pro on vacation? If so, we’ve put together a handy list of tips, tricks, and features you may not know to help you get used to your new earbuds. .

We also shared tips and tricks for the iPhone 14, iPad, and Apple Watch. If you received an Apple Gift Card instead, we’ve put together a list of products and services you can purchase with it. All prices are under $100. Apple reportedly ‘seriously’ concerned about iPhone 14 Plus sales

Reports this week indicate that Apple is “seriously” concerned about post-launch sales slump for the iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which was introduced in September, has a 6.7-inch display like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but lacks some high-end features like ProMotion, Dynamic Island, and a telephoto lens. This device effectively replaced the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini.New iPad Mini to launch as early as 2023

According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, which is expected to start mass shipping in late 2023 or early 2024.

The current iPad mini, released in September 2021, features an 8.3-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, 5G support on cellular models, and more. Device prices start at $499.

Early 2024 could also see the first OLED iPad Pro models with slightly larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch display options.

iPhone 14 Pro faces ‘unprecedented’ setback, leading to drop of new graphics processor

According to a report this week from The Information, Apple had planned a major update to the graphics capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro, but after an “unprecedented” failure was discovered, plans for a new GPU were dropped late in development. had to be discarded.

The report reveals how Apple’s chip design team has lost dozens of key employees in recent years and has been forced to contend with a loss of talent. Apple Unveils All-New CarPlay Experience with These 5 Key Features in 2023

At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay. It promises deeper integration with vehicle features like climate control and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.

Apple says the first vehicles to support the new CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023. MacRumors Newsletter

Every week we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting Apple’s top stories. picture view.

If you’d like top stories like the summary above delivered to your email inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.

