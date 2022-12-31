The Google Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart for an effective price of Rs 16,000. Method is as follows.





Google Pixel 6a, which launched at a whopping Rs 43,900, has been slashed to Rs 29,900 on Flipkart.

New Delhi, updated: Dec 31 2022 10:13 IST

By Ankita Chakravarti: If you’re looking for a mid-range device, look no further than the Pixel 6a. Launched at a whopping Rs 43,900, the smartphone is now slashed to Rs 29,900 on Flipkart. However, deals and bank offers will let you buy Google’s mighty mid-ranger for an effective price of Rs 16,000. In India, the Pixel 6a replaced his Pixel 4a. This smartphone uses Google’s Tensor chipset and has a compact form factor.

Here’s how trading works on Flipkart

Originally priced at Rs 43,900, the Google Pixel 6a has been slashed to Rs 29,900 on Flipkart. However, Bank of Baroda cardholders can purchase the Pixel 6a with a Rs 2000 discount. Save even more if you have a Federal Bank Card with an instant discount of Rs 3000. So, after applying the bank offer, the price of the phone goes down to Rs 26,900.

Now Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 17,500 in exchange for old phones. It depends entirely on the condition and model of your old phone. That said, if you’re looking to trade in his high-end Samsung phone or an older iPhone, it could be closer to Rs 15,000. So even if the lowest price of the old phone is 10,000 rupees, the price of the device will drop to 16,900 rupees.

At under Rs 20,000, the Pixel 6a is probably the most powerful smartphone you can buy. Pixel phones are known for their cameras, so they won’t disappoint on that front either.

Google Pixel 6a: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor and 6 GB of his LPDDR5 RAM, as well as 128 GB of internal storage. In terms of cameras, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens.

The Google Pixel 6a has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In terms of connectivity, the Pixel 6a includes support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2. The smartphone also has a USB Type-C port for charging. Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Edited by:

Ankita Chakraborty

release date:

December 31, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-6a-can-be-bought-at-an-effective-price-of-rs-16000-on-flipkart-heres-how-2315692-2022-12-31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos