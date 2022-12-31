Telegram will offer a bag full of new features in 2022





Telegram rolled out a new update at the end of the year with several new features such as hidden media, zero storage usage, new drawing tools, contact profile pictures, hiding group members, and more. and with version 9.3 of the app on the Google Play Store.

hidden media

Telegram already supported a spoiler format that hides text in your messages, but now you can cover your photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs your image. A single tap on her by the recipient will dispel the spell and reveal the content.

To get a blur layer, tap the attachment menu, tap the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner, select one or more items, tap Menu Android or Menu iOS, and then Hide in Spoilers. Select.

Zero storage usage

Telegram takes up very little space on your device and users can delete media and documents from their phone’s storage and re-download them from the Telegram cloud at any time. A recent update allows users to add separate auto-delete settings for cached media from private his chats, groups, and channels, with the exception of specific chats.

To see the new options,[設定]>[データとストレージ]>[ストレージの使用状況]Open

New text and drawing tools

The Telegram media editor has been completely redesigned. Drawing tools now dynamically change width based on drawing speed and automatically smooth lines. Plus, there’s a new blur tool for editing sensitive data and unwanted objects, and advanced precession methods for choosing colors, including an eyedropper tool. You can now change the size, font, and background when adding text to your photos and videos. Adding custom animated emojis to image text is available to all users, even if they don’t have a Telegram Premium subscription.

To quickly add shapes such as rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and callouts,[+]Tap a button or long press on a surface to fill the canvas with color or erase everything.

Contact profile picture

When editing a contact, users can customize the contact’s profile picture, which is not visible to other users. In addition, you can also suggest a photo for your contact’s profile. With just two taps on a contact he can add it to his profile.

To do this,[連絡先プロファイル]>[編集]Go to[写真を設定]or[写真を提案]Choose.

Public profile picture

You can restrict who can see your profile picture and allow others to see your profile picture. You can set the visibility to unattended and add some users or groups as exceptions.

Your public profile options are[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[プロフィール写真]Available in

Hide group members

Telegram’s latest update introduces tools like aggressive anti-spam settings to help chat admins keep large groups clean, but if you want to protect your members from unwanted personal messages There is also Admins of groups with more than 100 members can now choose to hide their list of members.

New Android progress animation

Telegram Premium users get 10 new packs of custom animated emojis as gifts from Telegram artists. You can find these new features in the Emoji tab of the Stickers panel.

Telegram also brought a full-screen effect in sync with chat partners. Emoji sent in 1:1 chats (Santa, Christmas tree, snowman, nail paint, goofiness) have a 3D effect.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published December 31, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/social-media/telegram-brings-a-bag-full-of-new-features-in-2022/article66324363.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos