67% on 1,273 NBME questions





Should all my colleagues be scared or excited? Is this a great #USMLE study assistant or will AI soon replace healthcare and put us all out of business? Not so soon !

I recall my wife’s harrowing experience with these mind boggling questions in preparation for the USMLE. This was an objective benchmark we set to determine when she was ready to take the main exam (steps 1 and 2). Today, models are being asked the same question. what a shame!

The biggest language model for healthcare is here [Med-PaLM from Google, GatorTron by NVIDIA and UF Health, ChatGPT by OpenAI, and PubMedGPT by Stanford University]. Why should you care?

PaLM scored 67.6% on the USMLE, the best medical LM.

#Google AI’s latest Med-PaLM model hits several glass ceilings (84% on 6 clinical MCQ topics, 57% on Indian MCQ medical admissions, 79% on PubMedQA, SAQ/Long Answer/Explanation) Surgical breakthrough and clinician evaluation reveal the key. Gap in Palm response. This paper acknowledges that some important improvements are needed to make these models viable for real clinical applications. They acknowledge that medical knowledge is vast, both quantitatively and qualitatively. LLM is capable of long, coherent and complex generation. However, it can also produce statements that contradict the facts. Especially in medical environments, such failure modes should be carefully examined, and generations that are unlikely to be true should be reserved for practical applications. Instead, you may want to leave it to other sources and experts as needed.

The most shocking statement… given the safety-critical requirements of the medical field, those involving more nuanced human assessment frameworks beyond automated measurements of long-form answer generation quality using metrics such as BLEU It is important to move to…

I’ve been saying this for months! Instead of obscuring the F1/BLEU/Accuracy scores, this paper fails to reveal important model deficiencies that may affect these objective accuracy measures and impact patient safety. I admit that It introduces 12 thoughtful evaluation axes, including likelihood (and degree) of harm, evidence for right/wrong inference, missing content, and agreement with scientific consensus. This is music to my ears!

This paper enlisted a panel of 12 clinician reviewers and 5 lay reviewers from the United States, United Kingdom and India to evaluate several models along several dimensions and to evaluate different PRs. Rather than stunts and flashy algorithm announcements, it shows sobriety and realism for clinical value.

A rigorous clinical evaluation of model output suggests that the Google Health AI team is taking a more disciplined and grounded approach to healthcare disruptions, a step in the right direction.

Model sizeLarge language models are here to stay.

Models such as PaLM, ChatGPT, PubMedGPT and GatoTron are very large and, if clinically useful, will not be easy for most healthcare organizations to deploy. For context, with 5 trillion (540B) parameters, these models are 5000 times larger than his BERT model, and integrating hospitals still dealing with migration from on-premises to the cloud is very Impossible. As the GatoTron paper points out, these models offer modest gains in information extraction tasks. They are better at text generation and question-answering tasks that require extensive reasoning.

modeling approach

The key modeling techniques that have led to these new SOTA results include:

Scaling Compute: Well-funded teams can train larger and larger models due to exponential growth in distributed GPU computing. For example, we use 992 A100 80 GB GPUs from 124 NVIDIA DGX nodes using the NVIDIA SuperPOD reference cluster architecture. Model higher learning ability. 100 million parameters to 540 billion parameters. PubMedGPT scaling data: Nvidia’s GatorTron was trained on over 90 billion words, Google AI’s PaLM was trained on 780 billion words! Prompt strategies: few-shot prompts, chain of thought (CoT) prompts, imperative prompt tuning, and more. Essentially, instructions (either text or soft prompts) are prepended to the input sequence to allow the model to adapt to different medical tasks. Significant improvement in medical reasoning Reference Med-PaLM article: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.13138.pdfGatoTron article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00742-2PubMedGPT article: https://crfm.stanford.edu/2022/12/15/pubmedgpt.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/usmle-score-google-ai-palm-67-1273-nbme-questions-tobi-olatunji-md The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos